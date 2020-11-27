John Travolta Thanks Fans for Their Support on His First Thanksgiving Since Kelly Preston's Death

John Travolta is thanking his fans for helping him get through a difficult year.

On Thursday, the actor, 66, wished his Instagram followers a happy Thanksgiving in a video he posted to his page.

"I want to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," he said facing the camera. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love."

Thursday was Travolta's first Thanksgiving since the death of his wife Kelly Preston in July. Travolta and Preston share daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and son Benjamin, 9. Their son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.

In July, a family representative told PEOPLE, "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer."

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family rep said. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Travolta, Preston's husband of nearly 29 years, confirmed his wife's death in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he wrote on Instagram. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."

In October, Travolta honored his wife with a sweet Instagram post that featured a snap from their wedding in 1991 alongside a photo of his parents from their own wedding day.