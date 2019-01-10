John Travolta Thanks Fans for Liking His New Bald Look as He Celebrates Instagram Milestone

John Travolta rang in the new year with a shaved head — and his fans are digging it!

Just days after revealing his new bald look on social media, the Gotti actor, 64, who’s only been on Instagram since last May, celebrated a major milestone: getting 1 million followers.

Travolta thanked all of his followers for their support in a very special video that also featured his 8-year-old son Benjamin.

“Hey there, Ben Travolta, John Travolta here. We’re dirt biking today and we just got the great news that it’s hit over a million followers on Instagram,” the actor, who wears a cap on his head throughout the clip, remarks.

“We love you and we thank you and also, thanks for liking the new hair ‘do,” he added, momentarily lifting his hat up to show off his new look. “Yeah.”

Without commenting on his new bald look, the actor first showed off his hair transformation on Instagram earlier this month.

In the image, Travolta, who was dressed in a tux, held up a martini while standing next to his 18-year-old daughter Ella Bleu.

“I hope everyone had a great New Year!” he captioned the snap.

While it’s unclear if Travolta is prepping for a role, his fans quickly took to social media to voice their approval of his new ‘do, with one social media user tweeting, “I gotta say #JohnTravolta looks great as a bald dude.”

If new new bald look is for a role, this wouldn’t be the first time Travolta’s transformed his look for his work.

In addition to changing his appearance to portray Robert Shapiro in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson, Travolta made a drastic transformation for his his role as Edna Turnbald in the 2007 adaptation of Hairspray.

John Travolta AP Photo/NewLine Cinema, David James

Opening up about where he found inspiration for the role, the actor told ABC News that he looked towards the women he grew up admiring, such as Sophia Loren, Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor.

“Instead of going the Vegas way with it, I decided to go that kind of real, kind of sexual woman, as opposed to a grandma,” Travolta told the outlet.