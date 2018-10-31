John Travolta is serving up a blast from the past — and just in time for Halloween!

The 64-year-old actor shared a black-and-white photo from the set of 1976 film Carrie to Instagram on Tuesday. Travolta, who starred in the film as high school bully Billy Nolan, posed in the picture alongside Sissy Spacek, who portrayed Carrie White.

“On the set of #Carrie over 40 years ago,” Travolta wrote in the caption. “I don’t think any of us could have known the life the movie would take on for decades…or how many times we’d have to explain to our families the blood was actually corn syrup!”

Also in the photo were Nancy Allen and William Katt, who played Carrie’s tormentors in the film.

Travolta was predominantly a TV star before making Carrie, which was the second film he’d ever starred in at the time, according to IMDb.

The film is based on Stephen King’s book of the same name and centers on a shy, friendless teenage girl who unleashes her telekinetic powers on her school and family after being bullied and humiliated at her senior prom.

During the filming of the horrific prom scene, in which Carrie is drenched in pig’s blood, Spacek was so devoted to making sure the scene came out legend-worthy that she refused to take off her “bloody” gown for days in order to preserve continuity.

Her costar P.J. Soles discussed her dedication in a 2013 Vulture interview, saying Spacek “had a trailer pulled behind MGM Studios in Culver City, and she slept in that blood for three days.”

“I was like, ‘You’re amazing that you would wanna sleep in that sticky, icky stuff.’ And she was like, ‘No, it’s gotta match, I want it to look great,’ ” Soles recalled.

The iconic movie turns 42 on Nov. 3.