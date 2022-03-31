John Travolta Calls Bruce Willis 'a Generous Soul' amid Willis' Aphasia Diagnosis: 'Love You'

John Travolta said his Pulp Fiction costar Bruce Willis once told him, "When something good happens to you I feel like it's happening to me"

On Tuesday, Travolta — who appeared with Bruce, 67, in 1994's Pulp Fiction, and also starred in the Look Who's Talking movies, for which Bruce provided voice work — shared two throwback photos of the pair, writing that they "became good friends" while working on the films.

In the first snapshot, the actors pose with their arms around one another, while the second also includes Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore, Travolta's late wife Kelly Preston and what appears to be one of Moore and Bruce's three daughters, as a toddler.

"Years later [Bruce] said to me, 'John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you I feel like it's happening to me.' That's how generous a soul he is," continued Travolta, 68.

"I love you Bruce," concluded the star, who recently teamed up with Bruce onscreen once again for their forthcoming action film Paradise City.

The Die Hard star is getting "support" from his Hollywood community. As a friend close to the actor told PEOPLE on Wednesday, "Bruce is beloved and everyone in Hollywood is very supportive of him and will rally around him."

"He's one of the guys everyone loves in Hollywood — one of the most beloved movie stars," the friend continued. "His family is rallying around him."

"He's a very devoted husband and father. There's so much goodwill for him," Bruce's friend added. "He's a wonderful person, and has always had the best sense of humor — and a sense of a grace. Everyone is rooting for him."

Bruce's family revealed his diagnosis alongside a photo of the actor on their Instagram feeds, writing, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption added.

The Armageddon actor's family's Instagram posts went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."