Pulp Fiction Reunion! John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson Appear Together in Christmas Commercial

The Capital One ad featured chock-full of references to the 1994 Quentin Tarantino classic

John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson are sharing the screen once again this holiday season.

More than 26 years after the release of Pulp Fiction, the former costars have reunited in a festive commercial for Capital One that features chock-full of references to the 1994 Quentin Tarantino Oscar-winning classic.

In the ad, Travolta, 66, plays Santa Claus as he buys Christmas gifts for his elves, adding tins of hot chocolate, bags of marshmallows and "3,000 bolo ties" — a nod to his Vincent Vega character — to his online shopping cart.

While sipping on a milkshake, another allusion to Pulp Fiction, Travolta's Santa receives a friendly call from Jackson, 71, asking if he's off the "naughty list."

"Are you off the naughty words?" he quips back.

The advert ends with Travolta's Santa recreating Pulp Fiction's iconic dance scene between him and Uma Thurman — this time to the tune of Chuck Berry's "Run Run Rudolph."

Also starring Bruce Willis, Tim Roth and Ving Rhames, Pulp Fiction won the Palme d'Or at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for seven awards at the 67th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The dark comedy earned Travolta his second Oscar nomination for Best Actor and won for Best Original Screenplay.

Last year, the actor said he "would love" to collaborate with Tarantino, 57, again for another movie.

John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction

"These great directors, they hire you because 90 percent of their job is done when they cast you. Because they believe you’re the rightest person, so you don’t ever want to force something that’s not organic," Travolta told Deadline.

"Look how much Quentin fought for me to be in Pulp Fiction," he continued. "This guy put his reputation, his career on the line to get me because he had that much confidence. You give them their leeway, just like you want your leeway and you don’t force that hand. .. They’re inspired by something, and if they want to use you they will tell you, and they will invite you in."

During an interview about the film with PEOPLE in 2019, Travolta — who has been acting for more than 40 years — said he is grateful for all that fame has given him.