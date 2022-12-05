John Travolta Remembers Kirstie Alley After Her Death: 'One of the Most Special Relationships'

Kirstie Alley died Monday at 71 after a short battle with cancer, her children announced

By
Published on December 5, 2022 08:56 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: Kirstie Alley and John Travolta attend the premiere of Quiver Distribution's "The Fanatic" at the Egyptian Theatre on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

John Travolta is reflecting on his friendship with Kirstie Alley following her death Monday.

Alley died after a short battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her Instagram page.

Reacting to the loss, Travolta shared a stunning throwback photo of Alley and added another of them smiling at one another.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he said of the late actress.

Added Travolta: "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

He also shared a clip and himself and the late actress dancing 'The Dance of Love' in Look Who's Talking Now.

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta at the Academy Theater
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella collection/getty

In 2020, Alley said she hoped she and Travolta would do another sequel to their classic 1989 film Look Who's Talking.

Appearing on The Talk she said, "John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it's funny that we're the grandparents."

"Our kids will be ugly so that we'll still be the stars, but the grandkids can be really cute," she joked. "But we don't know what's happening. We heard a rumor they were doing it, but I don't know if it's with us or without us."

Alley added, "So if you want to write cards and letters? Does anyone do that anymore? You can go online!"

The actress and Travolta made two more sequels: the 1990 Look Who's Talking Too and 1993's Look Who's Talking Now.

RELATED VIDEO: Kirstie Alley Says Working with John Travolta 'Is Never Boring': 'We're an Old Married Couple'

A reboot for the film was reported to be underway by Deadline in July 2019 with The Wedding Ringer's Jeremy Garelick set to write and direct.

In the statement announcing her death, True and Lillie began, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

They continued, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They went on to thank the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

The siblings also remembered their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

The statement concludes by them asking by thanking Alley's fans, sharing, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClzqliopUks/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D lley Verified • Liked by pradalover__ and others kirstiealley's profile picture kirstiealley Verified To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker
Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of 'Cheers' Dies at 71 After Short Battle with Cancer
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_Yy4ROcKv/ johntravolta's profile picture johntravolta Verified It’s privilege to be a father. I love you my babies. Happy Father’s Day to everyone. 22w
John Travolta Celebrates Son Ben's 12th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
US actor John Travolta (L) and his wife US actress Kelly Preston
John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston on Her Birthday: 'Miss You'
JOHN TRAVOLTA and OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN in GREASE (1978)
John Travolta Posts Heartfelt Message to Late Olivia Newton-John on Her 74th Birthday: 'My Olivia'
Ella Travolta mom Kelly Preston's birthday
Ella Travolta Shares Heart-Wrenching Video on Late Mom Kelly Preston's Birthday: 'We Love You'
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Actress Angela Lansbury poses in the press room during The Olivier Awards 2011 at Theatre Royal on March 13, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Celebrities React to Angela Lansbury's Death: 'She, My Darlings, Was Everything'
John Travolta and Olivia Newton
Inside Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's 'Wonderful' Friendship After 'Grease': We 'Share a Bond'
Matthew Lewis, Robbie Coltraine, Bonnie Wright
'Harry Potter' Cast Pays Tribute to Robbie Coltrane After His Death: 'A Giant, in More Ways Than One'
newton-john-travolta-7-2000.jpg
John Travolta Remembers 'Grease' Costar Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'I Love You So Much'
Patti and Robert LuPone in New York City
Patti LuPone Remembers Late Brother Robert as a 'Dancer Unparalleled' in Tribute After His Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bei/Shutterstock (5127852u) Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing 'Grease' 20th Anniversary Re-Release Party March 15, 1998: Los Angeles, CA Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing 'Grease' 20th Anniversary Re-Release Party Photo ® Berliner Studio/BEImages
Stockard Channing Remembers Late 'Grease' Costar Olivia Newton-John: 'I Will Miss Her Enormously'
Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'
Grease
'Grease' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'One of the Kindest' Souls
Photo by Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886160ch) Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta Grease - 1978 Director: Randal Kleiser Paramount/Rso USA Film Portrait Grease (1978)
Olivia Newton-John Honored: 135 AMC Theaters Showing 'Grease' in Aid of Breast Cancer Research
Travolta And Newton-John In 'Grease'
Olivia Newton-John 'Didn't Jump at the Offer' to Do 'Grease' — But That's Who John Travolta Wanted
Patrick Swayze and his wife Lisa Niemi arrive at the UK premiere of Keeping Mum
Patrick Swayze's Widow Says He's Still 'Incredibly Close' in Her Heart: 'Feel Like He's with Me'