John Travolta Remembers Kirstie Alley After Her Death: 'One of the Most Special Relationships'

John Travolta is reflecting on his friendship with Kirstie Alley following her death Monday.

Alley died after a short battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her Instagram page.

Reacting to the loss, Travolta shared a stunning throwback photo of Alley and added another of them smiling at one another.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he said of the late actress.

Added Travolta: "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

He also shared a clip and himself and the late actress dancing 'The Dance of Love' in Look Who's Talking Now.

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella collection/getty

In 2020, Alley said she hoped she and Travolta would do another sequel to their classic 1989 film Look Who's Talking.

Appearing on The Talk she said, "John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it's funny that we're the grandparents."

"Our kids will be ugly so that we'll still be the stars, but the grandkids can be really cute," she joked. "But we don't know what's happening. We heard a rumor they were doing it, but I don't know if it's with us or without us."

Alley added, "So if you want to write cards and letters? Does anyone do that anymore? You can go online!"

The actress and Travolta made two more sequels: the 1990 Look Who's Talking Too and 1993's Look Who's Talking Now.

RELATED VIDEO: Kirstie Alley Says Working with John Travolta 'Is Never Boring': 'We're an Old Married Couple'

A reboot for the film was reported to be underway by Deadline in July 2019 with The Wedding Ringer's Jeremy Garelick set to write and direct.

In the statement announcing her death, True and Lillie began, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

They continued, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They went on to thank the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

The siblings also remembered their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

The statement concludes by them asking by thanking Alley's fans, sharing, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."