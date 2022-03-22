John Travolta Receives License to Pilot a 737 Airplane: 'A Very Proud Moment for Me'

Travolta has taken aviation lessons since he was 15 years old and became a licensed pilot by the age of 22

John Travolta is celebrating a new milestone!

Sharing a short video on Instagram Sunday, in which he can be seen standing in front of an airplane, the Grease actor told his followers that he hit "a very proud moment in my aviation history."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He added, "To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 license. And it went very well, so just sharing my moment with you."

With his new license, Travolta will be able to pilot a Boeing 737. According to Alliance Aviation, the biggest independent aviation training center in the United States and Latin America, their 737 license course is ideal for those ready to switch from the private pilot sector to becoming commercial airline pilots.

Travolta, 68, has been a licensed pilot since he was 22 years old. He has also been an ambassador for Qantas Airways since 2002.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

John Travolta Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

In 2020, the Saturday Night Fever star posted a video of himself on his Instagram page in which he was piloting his private plane.

"It's always exciting to get back in the air again so here I am celebrating," the longtime flying enthusiast said in the video, adding "Yeehaw!" after showing fans the beautiful view from the cockpit.

The week prior, he made another reference to his flying career on his social media, posting an old photo from when he was a teenager.

"Throwback Thursday: When I was 15 years old, my school offered an aviation class which started my second career," he captioned the picture.

RELATED: John Travolta Remembers Dance with Princess Diana

Travolta's late wife, Kelly Preston, told The Telegraph in 2018 that she and her husband "travel all the time" via his planes.