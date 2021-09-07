Ella Travolta was all smiles with her father John to celebrate the end of production for her first starring film role

John Travolta Poses with Daughter Ella on Set of Her New Movie Get Lost as Filming Wraps

Ella Travolta is leaving Wonderland.

The 21-year-old actress celebrated the wrap of her new movie Get Lost, posting a collection of photos from the Alice in Wonderland-inspired film on Instagram Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"And that's a wrap on Get Lost!!! This has been such an incredible experience," she captioned a carousel of snaps from behind the scenes. "Budapest has been a dream and most importantly I've gotten to meet and work with so many amazing people."

In the first photo, Travolta smiled with a colorful collection of balloons. Other photos featured in her post include snaps with the cast, and a couple of shots in costume. Get Lost marks Ella's first starring film role, and she closed the post with a shot of herself and dad John Travolta, from a visit of his to the set.

The actress, who has previously appeared in her father's movies movies Old Dogs (2009) and The Poison Rose (2019), also voiced her gratitude to the production team behind the modern fairytale.

"Thank you so so much to all of the cast and crew who worked so hard on this film and brought everything to life so beautifully," she wrote. "Thank you to our wonderful director, Daniela [Amavia], for your kindness and guidance always. And to our stellar producers, for everything you do."

Get Lost is "a modern-day re-imagining of Alice In Wonderland with the creatures turned into human characters," per Deadline, which first reported Ella's role as Alicia/Alice in March.

While "backpacking through Europe to fulfill her mother's last wish," her character "goes on a wildly magical trip into the wonderland that is Budapest." After an encounter with a stranger, Alicia goes "on a mind-bending overnight adventure" where she meets people who change her life forever.

John, 67, previously teased his daughter's upcoming film role in a July Instagram post showing Ella in her Get Lost costume.

"Here's my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called Get Lost," he wrote at the time. "I'm a very proud dad!"

In April, the star celebrated his daughter's 21st birthday with a loving tribute on Instagram. The milestone marked Ella's first birthday following the death of her mom and John's late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 after a private battle with breast cancer.

JOHN TRAVOLTA, ELLA BLEU TRAVOLTA Credit: Randy Holmes via Getty Images

"Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know," the Grease star wrote at the time. "Your dad adores you!"

The actor, who is also dad to son Benjamin, 10, whom he shared with Preston, previously told PEOPLE he's so proud of who his daughter has become.