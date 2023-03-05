Entertainment Movies John Travolta Pays Tribute to 'Speed Kills' Costar Tom Sizemore After His Death: 'He Will Be Missed' Tom Sizemore died at age 61 on Friday following his hospitalization due to a brain aneurysm By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 5, 2023 11:31 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty John Travolta is remembering Tom Sizemore. A day after news of Sizemore's death was announced on Friday, Travolta, 69, paid tribute to his Speed Kills costar with a post shared on his Instagram Story. "I did a film with Tom Sizemore called Speed Kills," the actor began. "I found him to be an excellent character actor." "He knew exactly what he was doing. I enjoyed the experience working with him very much," Travolta added. "He will be missed." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. John Travolta/Instagram Tom Sizemore Dead at 61 Following Brain Aneurysm: 'He Was Larger Than Life' Sizemore, best known for his roles in military action dramas Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, died following his hospitalization due to a brain aneurysm. He was 61. His manager, Charles Lago, confirmed his death to PEOPLE. It occurred two weeks after the actor collapsed after having a stroke that lead to the aneurysm. Since Feb. 18, he remained in critical condition in a coma and did not regain consciousness. "It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore ('Tom Sizemore') aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph's Hospital Burbank," his rep said in a statement. Lago added that Sizemore's brother, Paul Sizemore, and his twin boys, Jayden and Jagger, 17, were at his side. Saving Private Ryan Star Tom Sizemore in Critical Condition After Suffering Brain Aneurysm Robin Marchant/Getty Alongside Travolta, various other stars also paid tribute to Sizemore after his death this week. "Beautiful guy, god called another hero back. RIP @tom.sizemore," Danny Trejo captioned a group throwback photograph that featured the two actors. "In 2015 Sizemore read [actor Eric Bogosian's] part at a table reading for Gems," filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie recalled in their own tribute, referring to their film Uncut Gems. They added: "He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP."