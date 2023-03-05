John Travolta Pays Tribute to 'Speed Kills' Costar Tom Sizemore After His Death: 'He Will Be Missed'

Tom Sizemore died at age 61 on Friday following his hospitalization due to a brain aneurysm

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 5, 2023 11:31 AM
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Tom Sizemore visits at SiriusXM Studios on September 24, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: John Travolta attends the Governors Ball during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty

John Travolta is remembering Tom Sizemore.

A day after news of Sizemore's death was announced on Friday, Travolta, 69, paid tribute to his Speed Kills costar with a post shared on his Instagram Story.

"I did a film with Tom Sizemore called Speed Kills," the actor began. "I found him to be an excellent character actor."

"He knew exactly what he was doing. I enjoyed the experience working with him very much," Travolta added. "He will be missed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/johntravolta/?hl=en. Tom Sizemore. John Travolta/Instagram
John Travolta/Instagram

Sizemore, best known for his roles in military action dramas Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, died following his hospitalization due to a brain aneurysm. He was 61.

His manager, Charles Lago, confirmed his death to PEOPLE. It occurred two weeks after the actor collapsed after having a stroke that lead to the aneurysm. Since Feb. 18, he remained in critical condition in a coma and did not regain consciousness.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore ('Tom Sizemore') aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph's Hospital Burbank," his rep said in a statement.

Lago added that Sizemore's brother, Paul Sizemore, and his twin boys, Jayden and Jagger, 17, were at his side.

Tom Sizemore visits at SiriusXM Studios on September 24, 2014 in New York City
Robin Marchant/Getty

Alongside Travolta, various other stars also paid tribute to Sizemore after his death this week.

"Beautiful guy, god called another hero back. RIP @tom.sizemore," Danny Trejo captioned a group throwback photograph that featured the two actors.

"In 2015 Sizemore read [actor Eric Bogosian's] part at a table reading for Gems," filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie recalled in their own tribute, referring to their film Uncut Gems.

They added: "He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Carucci/AP/Shutterstock (6213782c) This photo shows actor Tom Sizemore in New York. With acclaimed performances in movies like "Saving Private Ryan," and "Black Hawk Down" Sizemore faded into oblivion, trading his work in front of the camera for the haze of heroin and crystal meth. Sizemore's memoir, "By Some Miracle I Made it Out of There," is a no-holds barred portrayal of the actor's struggle Books Tom Sizemore, New York, USA
Tom Sizemore Dead at 61 Following Brain Aneurysm: 'He was Larger Than Life'
"ParaNorman" - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
All About Tom Sizemore's Kids
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Tom Sizemore is seen on February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by GP/Star Max/GC Images)
Tom Sizemore's Family 'Deciding End-of-Life Matters' as Doctors Advise There Is 'No Further Hope'
Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
Tom Sizemore's Life, Career and Controversies: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKAvXIrpAEM/?hl=en. Chris Candy/Instagram; American actor John Candy (1950 - 1994), circa 1990. (Photo by Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
John Candy's Children Remember Icon on 29th Anniversary of His Death: 'Loss Is Never Easy'
John Schneider
John Schneider Says He 'Desperately' Misses Wife Alicia After Her Death: 'I Simply Have No Words'
Richard Belzer PaleyLive NY Presents - 'Homicide Life on the Street: A Reunion'
Revisit Richard Belzer's Heartwarming 'Parting Scene' on 'Law & Order: SVU'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock (9693064s) Richard Belzer PaleyLive NY Presents - 'Homicide Life on the Street: A Reunion', New York, USA - 24 May 2018
Christopher Meloni, Dick Wolf, Ice-T and Others React to 'SVU' Star Richard Belzer's Death
Dave Hollis' Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Former Disney Exec After His Death
Dave Hollis' Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Former Disney Exec After His Death: 'I Will Never Be the Same'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 06: Actor John Stamos and actor/comedian and winner of the Rodney Respect Award, Bob Saget attend the Visionary Ball presented by UCLA Neurosurgery, held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 6, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
John Stamos Vows to 'Keep Loving' and 'Keep Hugging' for Bob Saget 1 Year After Costar's Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (9765185f) Billy Joel Billy Joel 100th Lifetime Performance, press conference, New York, USA - 18 Jul 2018; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Allan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9197642bt) Jeff Beck with his 'Outstanding Contribution To British Music' Award at the 59th Ivor Novello Awards at the Grosvenor House in London on The Ivor Novello Awards 2014: VIP Access, London, United Kingdom - 22 May 2014
Billy Joel Honors the Late Jeff Beck During Madison Square Garden Show: 'He Was the Best'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10074278i) David Crosby poses for a portrait to promote the film "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah 2019 Sundance Film Festival - "David Crosby: Remember My Name" Portrait Session, Park City, USA - 26 Jan 2019
Brian Wilson, James Taylor John Mayer and More Pay Tribute to Late David Crosby: 'Unbelievable Talent'
Harry Potter Actors Who Died
Remembering the 'Harry Potter' Actors We've Lost Through the Years
John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston, daughter Ella Blue Travolta (R) and son Benjamin Travolta during the party in Honour of John Travolta's receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
All About John Travolta and Kelly Preston's 3 Kids
Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd gathered in St Mark's Square while crossing the square on an electric car on May 7, 2011 in Venice, Italy.
World Leaders Pay Tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Stars Pay Tribute Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie
Sheryl Crow, Bette Midler, Diane Warren and More Pay Tribute to the Late Christine McVie