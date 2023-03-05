John Travolta Pays Tribute to 'Speed Kills' Costar Tom Sizemore After His Death: 'He Will Be Missed'

John Travolta is remembering Tom Sizemore.

A day after news of Sizemore's death was announced on Friday, Travolta, 69, paid tribute to his Speed Kills costar with a post shared on his Instagram Story.

"I did a film with Tom Sizemore called Speed Kills," the actor began. "I found him to be an excellent character actor."

"He knew exactly what he was doing. I enjoyed the experience working with him very much," Travolta added. "He will be missed."

John Travolta/Instagram

Sizemore, best known for his roles in military action dramas Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, died following his hospitalization due to a brain aneurysm. He was 61.

His manager, Charles Lago, confirmed his death to PEOPLE. It occurred two weeks after the actor collapsed after having a stroke that lead to the aneurysm. Since Feb. 18, he remained in critical condition in a coma and did not regain consciousness.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore ('Tom Sizemore') aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph's Hospital Burbank," his rep said in a statement.

Lago added that Sizemore's brother, Paul Sizemore, and his twin boys, Jayden and Jagger, 17, were at his side.

Robin Marchant/Getty

Alongside Travolta, various other stars also paid tribute to Sizemore after his death this week.

"Beautiful guy, god called another hero back. RIP @tom.sizemore," Danny Trejo captioned a group throwback photograph that featured the two actors.

"In 2015 Sizemore read [actor Eric Bogosian's] part at a table reading for Gems," filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie recalled in their own tribute, referring to their film Uncut Gems.

They added: "He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP."