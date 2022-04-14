The Grease actor's son died at age 16 after hitting his head on a bathtub while vacationing with his family in the Bahamas in 2009

John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Son Jett on His Birthday: 'I Think About You Every Day'

John Travolta is honoring his late son Jett on what would have been his 30th birthday.

The American Crime Story actor, 68, penned a heartfelt tribute to Jett via Instagram on Wednesday to remember his son, whom he shared with his late wife, Kelly Preston.

Sharing a throwback picture of himself and his then-teenage child, John wrote in the caption, "My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad."

John Travolta (2nd L), his wife Kelly Preston (R) and their children Jett (2nd R) and Ella Credit: Rogers and Cowan/Getty

Jett died in January 2009 while on vacation with his family in the Bahamas. The teen had hit his head on a bathtub after suffering a seizure at his family's vacation home at the Old Bahama Bay Hotel on Grand Bahama Island.

Jett's birthday comes less than three months before the second anniversary of Preston's death, who died in the summer of 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away rolling a two-year battle with breast cancer," a rep for the family exclusively told PEOPLE.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the rep continued. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Travolta, who was married to Preston for nearly three decades, confirmed his wife's death in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he wrote on Instagram.