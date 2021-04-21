John Travolta on Finding His Own Path After Kelly Preston's Death: 'Grief Is Very Personal'

John Travolta says grieving after his wife Kelly Preston's death "has been a personal, private journey."

In an interview with Esquire Mexico published earlier this month, the 67-year-old actor shared what he had learned since Preston's death in July 2020 at the age of 57 from breast cancer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I learned that mourning someone, living in grief, is very personal," Travolta said. "Grief is personal and finding your own path is what could lead to healing. It's different than someone else's journey."

Travolta, a father of three children with Preston, said, "The most important thing you can do to help people going through grief is allow them the space to live it and not complicate their journey with your own."

"Like, imagine if you lose someone and you're very sad at the funeral, and another person comes up to you who is feeling even sadder and then doesn't leave space for you to feel your grief," the Pulp Fiction star continued. "It becomes two ships plummeting to the bottom together. That's my experience. Because, although it's nice to have company, sometimes it turns you into someone helping the other person instead of putting in the work of overcoming the sense of loss and grief."

Kelly Preston John Travolta and Kelly Preston | Credit: CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty

"You have no idea how many people have come up to me… and afterward I've felt saturated with everyone else's pain that I didn't know what to do," Travolta revealed. "The first thing you should do while going through grief is go somewhere where you can truly mourn, with no interruptions."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The actor has mourned his wife's loss in private with his daughter Ella, 21, and son Ben, 10. Travolta and Preston were also parents to son Jett, who died at 16 in January 2009.

Following Preston's death, Travolta paid tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Newton John Shares How John Travolta Is Doing After His Late Wife Kelly Preston's Death

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," the actor wrote.

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal," he concluded.

Travolta also delved into his long-lasting Hollywood career from starring in the TV shows Emergency and Welcome Back, Kotter to star-making turns in Grease and Pulp Fiction.

"It's fame that trained me for 2020," Travolta told Esquire Mexico. "When you are famous, you live in a kind of plastic bubble, cloistered like an oyster. You can't abandon it if you want to go out on a normal day to explore life. Part me of was already familiar with this kind of life. Fame is what has made me prepare for these rare times that we live in."

When it comes to his legacy, Travolta said, "The legacy is created by all the people who have loved and helped me over the years. So I leave it to them to form whatever memory they wish to have about me."