Still the Ones That We Want: Every Time John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Have Reunited Over the Years
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John first gave fans multiplying chills in the 1978 film Grease, in which they played star-crossed high school lovebirds Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko. And while they didn’t come together for the sequel, Grease 2, they’ve still kept fans happy through the years by popping up on red carpets around the world — and even releasing a 2012 holiday album!
Here, some of their cutest moments since Grease was the word.
They’re back! Newton-John, 71, and Travolta, 65, dressed up as Sandy and Danny in December 2019 for the Meet n’ Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to Newton-John’s Instagram, it was their first time in costume since they filmed Grease back in 1977.
At the Meet n’ Grease sing-along event, the pair — clad in coordinating leather jackets — answered questions from the audience, along with Grease director Randal Kleiser.
In August 2018, the pair got their hips moving at The Academy Presents Grease 40th Anniversary event at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.
In January of that year, they snuggled up for a photo at the G’Day USA Blake Tie Gala in L.A.
In 2012, Travolta and Newton-John visited the SiriusXM studios in New York City for a December town hall.
Their 2012 holiday duet “I Think You Might Like It,” off their album This Christmas, gave the Internet a lot of feelings — but fans a lot of fuel, too.
Always up for an Aussie party, Travolta joined Newton-John at the January 2012 Qantas Airways Spirit of Australia Party at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Sparkling on the red carpet at the 2010 Australia Week Black Tie Gala in L.A.
In 2008, they went black and white for the G’Day USA Australia.com Black Tie Gala in Hollywood.
The pair smiled for the camera in October 2002 at the One World, One Child Benefit Concert in Beverly Hills.
Another year, another G’Day L.A. bash for the pair, here at the 2006 Penfolds Icon gala dinner in L.A.
The two hit the stage in an undated performance shot.
The stars hardly look a day older than Sandy and Danny in this undated snap.