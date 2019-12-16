Still the Ones That We Want: Every Time John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Have Reunited Over the Years

The stars most recently got together and dressed up during the Meet n’ Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, in late 2019
By Kate Hogan
December 16, 2019 02:01 PM

1 of 14

Paramount/Rso/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John first gave fans multiplying chills in the 1978 film Grease, in which they played star-crossed high school lovebirds Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko. And while they didn’t come together for the sequel, Grease 2, they’ve still kept fans happy through the years by popping up on red carpets around the world — and even releasing a 2012 holiday album! 

Here, some of their cutest moments since Grease was the word.

2 of 14

Olivia Newton John/Instagram

They’re back! Newton-John, 71, and Travolta, 65, dressed up as Sandy and Danny in December 2019 for the Meet n’ Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to Newton-John’s Instagram, it was their first time in costume since they filmed Grease back in 1977.

3 of 14

AM/SplashNews.com

At the Meet n’ Grease sing-along event, the pair — clad in coordinating leather jackets — answered questions from the audience, along with Grease director Randal Kleiser.

4 of 14

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In August 2018, the pair got their hips moving at The Academy Presents Grease 40th Anniversary event at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

5 of 14

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

In January of that year, they snuggled up for a photo at the G’Day USA Blake Tie Gala in L.A.

6 of 14

Mike Coppola/Getty

In 2012, Travolta and Newton-John visited the SiriusXM studios in New York City for a December town hall.

7 of 14

Vevo

Their 2012 holiday duet “I Think You Might Like It,” off their album This Christmas, gave the Internet a lot of feelings — but fans a lot of fuel, too.

8 of 14

Charley Gallay/WireImage

Always up for an Aussie party, Travolta joined Newton-John at the January 2012 Qantas Airways Spirit of Australia Party at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

9 of 14

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Sparkling on the red carpet at the 2010 Australia Week Black Tie Gala in L.A. 

10 of 14

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In 2008, they went black and white for the G’Day USA Australia.com Black Tie Gala in Hollywood.

11 of 14

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The pair smiled for the camera in October 2002 at the One World, One Child Benefit Concert in Beverly Hills. 

12 of 14

SGranitz/WireImage

Another year, another G’Day L.A. bash for the pair, here at the 2006 Penfolds Icon gala dinner in L.A. 

13 of 14

SGranitz/WireImage

The two hit the stage in an undated performance shot.

14 of 14

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The stars hardly look a day older than Sandy and Danny in this undated snap.

