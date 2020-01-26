John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Call Their Grease Reunion a 'Glorious Experience'

Sandy and Danny forever!

Last month, Grease stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reunited and dressed up as the iconic lovebirds Danny and Sandy during the Meet n’ Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida.

And on Saturday, the stars reunited again at G’Day USA in Beverly Hills, California — where money was raised for the wildfire relief in Australia — and spoke to reporters about their sweet Grease reunion.

“Olivia and I just had this glorious experience in Florida where we sold out 20,000 people to see us dress up like Sandy and Danny,” Travolta, 65, said. “Do a little singing and do an interview. It was one of the highlights of our lives to see the joy of people unrequited love happening from 40 years of people waiting to be with us.”

“It was my idea, the key was we got to look like Sandy and Danny,” the actor added. “We’re not coming here looking like we’re dressed tonight. We’re coming there as Sandy and Danny and then people will get a real kick out of it. We’re asking people to dress up. We had everyone dress up so why wouldn’t we?”

Travolta told PEOPLE that it felt “awesome” when he put on Danny’s iconic leather jacket for the first time since Grease‘s release 40 years ago.

“For whatever reason, like the bald head suits me, so does that ’50s get-up better than any other hairdo so either I’m gonna go bald or wear a Danny ’50s hairdo,” he shared. “It suits my appearance or whatever.”

Newton-John, 71, also shared how special it was for her to reunite with Travolta and get back into action as Sandy Olsson.

“That movie is still loved and people, just did another, Grease, I think he told you. The excitement from the people, it was amazing, I couldn’t believe it, people they still love it! He’s a great guy!” she said.

The actress noted that while she didn’t wear Sandy’s exact dress for the reunion, she said they “had a lot of fun” revisiting their iconic characters. “I couldn’t stop laughing, it was just great!” she recalled. “We gave them these bags and when ‘Beauty School Drop Out’ started they all blew bubbles and the whole auditorium… it was great!”

The mom of one shared a backstage photo during the Florida reunion last month, in which she could be seen wearing a yellow cardigan and matching skirt similar to the outfit her character wore in the 1978 film. Travolta, meanwhile, rocked an all-black ensemble complete with a leather jacket.

“First time in costume since we made the movie,” Newton-John captioned the candid snapshot. “So excited!!”

Their costumed reunion came after a month after Newton-John auctioned off the famous leather jacket she wore during the Grease finale. Though it was purchased for a whopping $243,000 to raise funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center, the movie memorabilia was recently returned to the star to put on permanent display at the Melbourne, Australia-based research institute.

Newton-John founded the ONJ Cancer Centre during her first battle in 1992. She overcame cancer again in 2013, but in May 2017, she was told cancer had metastasized and spread to her bones.