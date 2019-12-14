John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Dress Up as Danny and Sandy for First Time Since Grease

More than 40 years after Grease‘s release, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are back as Danny and Sandy.

Travolta, 65, and Newton-John, 71, reunited and dressed up as the iconic lovebirds during the Meet n’ Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday.

In a backstage photo shared by Newton-John, the actress can be seen wearing a yellow cardigan and matching skirt similar to the outfit her character wore in the 1978 film, while her former costar rocks an all-black ensemble complete with a leather jacket.

“First time in costume since we made the movie,” Newton-John captioned the candid snapshot. “So excited!!”

Later in the evening, Newton-John ditched the “good girl” outfit for a leather jacket and black leggings like the one she wore during the Grease finale. She also joined Travolta for a Q&A with fans following the sing-along.

Travolta and Newton-John are scheduled to make an appearance at the Meet n’ Grease event in Tampa on Dec. 14 and Jacksonville on Dec. 15.

Their costumed reunion came after a month after Newton-John auctioned off the famous leather jacket she wore during the Grease finale. Though it was purchased for a whopping $243,000 to raise funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center, the movie memorabilia was recently returned to the star to put on permanent display at the Melbourne, Australia-based research institute.

“The odds of beating a recurring cancer using the newest emerging therapies is a thousand-fold greater than someone appearing out of the blue, buying your most famous and cherished icon, and returning it to you, which is what I’m going to do right now,” the media tech entrepreneur who bought the jacket told Newton-John in an emotional video.

“This jacket belongs to you and the collective soul of those who love you. Those for whom you are the soundtrack of their lives. It should not sit in a billionaire’s closet for country club bragging rights.”

“For this reason, I humbly and respectfully return it to its rightful owner, which is you,” the man, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “Godspeed for a quick recovery.”

Newton-John founded the ONJ Cancer Centre during her first battle in 1992. She overcame cancer again in 2013, but in May 2017, she was told cancer had metastasized and spread to her bones.

In PEOPLE’s Grease! 40th-anniversary special edition issue, Newton-John opened up about her enduring friendship with Travolta, sharing that “John always reaches out” during tough times.

“When you share that kind of meteoric success—and nothing has been able to exceed it—you share a bond,” Travolta said in the 2018 issue. “I’ve been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She’s been through my getting married, having children. It’s wonderful and full of shared memories.”

“We did something life-changing, making that film,” Newton-John remarked. “[At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We’ve stayed friends ever since.”