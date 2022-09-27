John Travolta Posts Heartfelt Message to Late Olivia Newton-John on Her 74th Birthday: 'My Olivia'

John Travolta is still honoring his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John on what would've been her 74th birthday, after she died in August

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 08:28 AM

John Travolta couldn't forget Olivia Newton-John on what would have been her 74th birthday.

On Monday night, Travolta, 68, shared a still image on his Instagram Story of himself and Newton-John, who died in August after a years-long battle with breast cancer, from their time starring in the hit 1978 movie Grease.

"Happy birthday my Olivia," Travolta wrote in a caption written underneath the photo of the pair as their iconic Grease characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson in their end-of-movie all-black costumes.

Travolta was not the only person close to Newton-John celebrating her birthday less than two months after her death. Chloe Lattanzi, Newton-John's daughter, shared a video of herself and other family members "celebrating my beautiful mom's birthday" Monday on Instagram as well.

Newton-John's widower, John Easterling, can also be seen in the video and in a separate clip Lattanzi shared to her own Instagram Story, of several family members celebrating at dinner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

John Travolta Posts Heartfelt Message to Olivia Newton-John on Late Star’s 74th Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday My Olivia’
John Travolta's Instagram Story. PARAMOUNT PICTURES/Album; John Travolta Instagram

Travolta and Newton-John shared a friendship that spanned decades past their involvement in Grease. The pair even reunited and dressed up as the iconic lovebirds during the Meet n' Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, back in December 2019.

"We did something life-changing, making that film," Newton-John told PEOPLE back in 2018 on the film's 40th anniversary.

She continued, "[At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We've stayed friends ever since."

"[In tough times] John always reaches out to me," Newton-John added, as Travolta said, "When you share that kind of meteoric success — and nothing has been able to exceed it — you share a bond."

"I've been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She's been through my getting married, having children. It's wonderful and full of shared memories," the actor added.

Travolta previously posted a loving tribute to Newton-John on Instagram after her death in August, noting his former costar's "incredible" impact.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he captioned a throwback photo of Newton-John. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again."

"Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!" Travolta concluded.

Related Articles
Singer Olivia Newton-John (L) and husband John Easterling attend the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on May 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
John Easterling Recalls One of His First Vacations with Olivia Newton-John on Late Wife's Birthday
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of their music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Continues Her Mom's Work in Raising Cancer Awareness: 'The Torch Has Been Passed'
newton-john-travolta-7-2000.jpg
John Travolta Remembers 'Grease' Costar Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'I Love You So Much'
John Travolta and Olivia Newton
Inside Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's 'Wonderful' Friendship After 'Grease': We 'Share a Bond'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bei/Shutterstock (5127852u) Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing 'Grease' 20th Anniversary Re-Release Party March 15, 1998: Los Angeles, CA Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing 'Grease' 20th Anniversary Re-Release Party Photo ® Berliner Studio/BEImages
Stockard Channing Remembers Late 'Grease' Costar Olivia Newton-John: 'I Will Miss Her Enormously'
Grease
'Grease' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'One of the Kindest' Souls
Photo by Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886160ch) Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta Grease - 1978 Director: Randal Kleiser Paramount/Rso USA Film Portrait Grease (1978)
Olivia Newton-John Honored: 135 AMC Theaters Showing 'Grease' in Aid of Breast Cancer Research
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks attend the David Lynch Foundation Award Gala Honoring Rick Rubin at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 27, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/FilmMagic); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886160j) Olivia Newton-John Grease - 1978 Director: Randal Kleiser Paramount/Rso USA Film Portrait Grease (1978)
The Chicks Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John with 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' Cover
Travolta And Newton-John In 'Grease'
Olivia Newton-John 'Didn't Jump at the Offer' to Do 'Grease' — But That's Who John Travolta Wanted
NEWSRADIO -- Season 3 -- Pictured: Phil Hartman as Bill McNeal -- Photo by: Dave Bjerke/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Phil Hartman's Daughter Celebrates What Would Have Been Beloved Actor's 74th Birthday
Olivia Newton-John in Sydney, Australia - 17 Jan 2012
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: The Star and 'Grease' Icon Dies of Breast Cancer
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of their music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Shares Emotional Quote: 'Grief, I've Learned, Is Really Just Love'
Rebel Wilson, Olivia Newton-John
Rebel Wilson Remembers Onscreen Mom Olivia Newton-John: 'It Was Such a Blessing to Know You'
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Ella Bleu Travolta attends as Karl Lagerfeld celebrates the Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection with Cara Delevingne at SAGA on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: John Travolta arrives at G'Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G'Day USA)
John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's NYFW Debut in Karl Lagerfeld Show: 'So Proud'
Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton John attends the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. The event helps fund cancer research and provide access to world-leading wellness and support care programs for patients within the ONJ Centre.
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Shares 'Window in the Wall' Footage: 'I Love You Forever'