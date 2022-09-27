John Travolta Posts Heartfelt Message to Late Olivia Newton-John on Her 74th Birthday: 'My Olivia'

John Travolta couldn't forget Olivia Newton-John on what would have been her 74th birthday.

On Monday night, Travolta, 68, shared a still image on his Instagram Story of himself and Newton-John, who died in August after a years-long battle with breast cancer, from their time starring in the hit 1978 movie Grease.

"Happy birthday my Olivia," Travolta wrote in a caption written underneath the photo of the pair as their iconic Grease characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson in their end-of-movie all-black costumes.

Travolta was not the only person close to Newton-John celebrating her birthday less than two months after her death. Chloe Lattanzi, Newton-John's daughter, shared a video of herself and other family members "celebrating my beautiful mom's birthday" Monday on Instagram as well.

Newton-John's widower, John Easterling, can also be seen in the video and in a separate clip Lattanzi shared to her own Instagram Story, of several family members celebrating at dinner.

Travolta and Newton-John shared a friendship that spanned decades past their involvement in Grease. The pair even reunited and dressed up as the iconic lovebirds during the Meet n' Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, back in December 2019.

"We did something life-changing, making that film," Newton-John told PEOPLE back in 2018 on the film's 40th anniversary.

She continued, "[At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We've stayed friends ever since."

"[In tough times] John always reaches out to me," Newton-John added, as Travolta said, "When you share that kind of meteoric success — and nothing has been able to exceed it — you share a bond."

"I've been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She's been through my getting married, having children. It's wonderful and full of shared memories," the actor added.

Travolta previously posted a loving tribute to Newton-John on Instagram after her death in August, noting his former costar's "incredible" impact.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he captioned a throwback photo of Newton-John. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again."

"Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!" Travolta concluded.