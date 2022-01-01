"Ella you look stunning and classy! The dress is gorgeous," Olivia Newton-John wrote in the comments section of Grease costar John Travolta's Instagram post

Olivia Newton-John Celebrates John Travolta's New Year's Eve with Kids Ella and Ben: 'Stunning and Classy'

John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side.

On Friday evening, the 67-year-old actor shared a photograph on Instagram where he could be seen posing beside his two children — son Ben and daughter Ella (Their mom is Travolta's late wife Kelly Preston, who died at age 57 in 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer).

In the picture, Travolta was captured wearing a black tuxedo, while Ella, 21, was seen sporting a stunning silver gown. Ben, 11, meanwhile kept it cool in a black suit jacket with a colorful shirt underneath.

"Happy New Year everyone. 🎉🥂," Travolta captioned the family snapshot.

In the comments section, the group received some love from Travolta's Grease costar, Olivia Newton-John.

"Ella you look stunning and classy ! The dress is gorgeous," the actress wrote. "Wishing you and Ben and Dad a Healthy happy New Year❤️."

John travolta and kids Credit: john travolta/ instagram

Travolta's New Year's Eve pic with his two kids marked another holiday that the trio spent with one another in 2021.

In a post shared on Christmas Day, the Golden Globe winner cuddled up in bed with his two kids to read The Night Before Christmas in a sweet video. "Merry Christmas everyone," Travolta wrote in the caption.

He and the kids also piled on the couch to wish his Instagram followers a Merry Christmas in the video, which was set to his cover of "The Christmas Song" with Newton-John, 73.

Travolta previously shared a glimpse at their family holiday when he and the kids boarded a plane to Maine in a video he and Ella posted on Christmas Eve.

The Pulp Fiction star also gave fans a glimpse at their Thanksgiving in November, while thanking them for their support after his late wife's death.