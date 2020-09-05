John Travolta and His Daughter Ella Enjoy a 'Lovely Lunch' with Tommy Lee's Family

The group got together to celebrate Brittany Furlan's 34th birthday

John Travolta enjoyed an afternoon out with his daughter and friends.

On Friday, the Grease actor, 66, shared a sweet photo from an outing with his daughter Ella, 20, and pal Tommy Lee during which they celebrated the birthday of Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan.

The group, which included Lee's son Brandon and Furlan's friends, Mikaela Hoover and Daniella Beckerman, were are all smiles as they rang in Furlan's 34th birthday.

"Lovely lunch today with the Lee's," Travolta captioned the photo. "Happy birthday @brittanyfurlan!"

Furlan also documented the outing on her Instagram Stories, sharing a table selfie with Ella, Beckerman and Hoover. The social media star also posted the same photo as Travolta, writing "Early bday lunch with my favorite people 🖤."

Image zoom Brittany Furlan Lee/Instagram

Furlan and the Mötley Crüe rocker, 57, tied the knot last Valentine's Day.

Travolta's post comes two months after his wife of nearly 29 years, Kelly Preston, died following a two-year battle with breast cancer on July 12.

Last month, the star shared a video of him and his daughter Ella sharing a dance in Preston's memory. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” he captioned the touching video, noting that “dancing with me” was “one of Kelly’s favorite things.”

In the short clip, Travolta twirls his daughter around on the dance floor as piano music can be heard in the background.

Both Travolta and his daughter have previously shared tributes to Preston.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta wrote on Instagram after the devastating news of Preston's death.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," he continued.

In her own post, Ella praised her mother as being “courageous, strong, beautiful and loving.”