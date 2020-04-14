John Travolta and Kelly Preston Remember Son Jett on What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday

Image zoom Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty

John Travolta and Kelly Preston are remembering their late son, Jett.

The couple shared Instagram posts in memory of Jett on Monday, which would have been his 28th birthday. Jett died in January 2009 while on vacation with his family in the Bahamas. The teen, then 16, had hit his head on a bathtub after suffering a seizure at his family’s vacation home at the Old Bahama Bay Hotel on Grand Bahama Island.

“Happy Birthday Jetty! We love you! ❤️,” Travolta, 66, wrote in the caption of his post, which included a black and white photograph of him and Jett smiling at each other.

Preston also shared a photo of herself and Jett, writing, “Happy Birthday to our sweetest Jetty, we love you!!”

The couple’s daughter, Ella, 20, also shared a heartwarming tribute to her older brother. She posted a family photo on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my brother Jett, I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️.”

Preston and Travolta also share 9-year-old son Benjamin, whom they welcomed in 2010.

Preston frequently shares photos of herself and her family on Instagram. Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself, her husband, Ella and Jett, who was autistic, writing, “I have a special place in my heart for those with autism and special needs.”

“Sending love to some of my favorite people in the world,” she added. “My son Jetty was one of the most playful and wonderful souls you’ve ever met. Love to all of you with autism and special needs around the world.”

While both Preston and Travolta haven’t spoken much about their son or Autism, the actress did open up in November 2012 while on an episode of The Doctors.

“[Jett] was autistic. He had seizures and when he was very young, he had Kawasaki Syndrome,” Preston said at the time. “I strongly believe as a mother, as does my husband, that there are certain contributing factors that lead to autism and some of it is very much the chemicals in our environment and in our food.”