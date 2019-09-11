Inside John Travolta & Kelly Preston's 28-Year Love Story

The loving couple met at a screen test for their 1989 comedy, The Experts, while Preston was still married to actor Kevin Gage.

Though Travolta has often said it was love at first sight, when asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Preston said, “Kinda.”

“Well, I was not that happily married, let’s put it that way,” she continued. “I was really with the wrong person.”

Preston was married to her SpaceCamp costar Gage in 1985, but the two split after only two years of marriage. Then, Preston briefly moved in with George Clooney until they called it quits in 1989, and was engaged to actor Charlie Sheen (who proposed with a 25-carat diamond ring) until 1990.