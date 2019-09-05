John Travolta and Kelly Preston Celebrate 28 Years of Marriage with a Romantic Dinner

Twenty-eight years after saying “I do,” John Travolta and Kelly Preston are still deeply in love.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Thursday, sharing sweet Instagram tributes to each other and pictures of a romantic meal they enjoyed together.

Travolta, 65, shared a photo of himself and his wife hugging each other while at dinner, writing in the caption, “Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife ♥️ @therealkellypreston.”

The actress, 56, also shared a photo of the pair, writing a heartfelt note to her husband.

“To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows,” she wrote.

She added, “You’re a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly… with you I know I will always be okay no matter what happens… I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary @johntravolta 💕♥️.”

Travolta commented on Preston’s post, writing, “I love you so much Kelly! Thank you for all your love and for being such a wonderful wife and mother @therealkellypreston.”

In June 2018, Preston opened up about how she fell in love with Travolta, telling Andy Cohen during Watch What Happens Live! that she fell for him while married to actor Kevin Gage.

“I was not that happily married, let’s put it that way,” she said. “I was really with the wrong person.”

Image zoom Kelly Preston instagram comments https://www.instagram.com/p/B2CUIZig-YR/

When Cohen asked what the best and worst part of being married to Travolta is, the actress couldn’t help but gush.

“There’s too many best things,” she admitted. “His lips, dancing, fun, laughing. [We dance] all the time, all the time. The kids dance with us, we go out dancing. We love it.”

RELATED: Kelly Preston Shares Sweet Video of Husband John Travolta and Their 2 Children: ‘Perfection’

The couple married in 1991 and share three children together: son Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16, daughter Ella Bleu, 19, and son Benjamin, 8.

Their daughter has decided to follow in her parents’ footsteps and pursue acting. She recently starred in The Poison Rose opposite her famous father and Morgan Freeman.

“She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her,” Travolta recently told PEOPLE. “And maybe that’s a valid contribution.”

Meanwhile, he said his son Ben is also keeping busy with several hobbies of his own.

“He’s into gymnastics, tennis, fishing and the computer world, like all the kids,” the proud father said.