John Travolta Shares Throwback Wedding Photo in Honor of Late Wife Kelly Preston's 58th Birthday

Kelly Preston died at age 57 on July 12 after a two-year battle with breast cancer

John Travolta is paying tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her 58th birthday.

Three months after Preston died following a private two-year battle with breast cancer, Travolta, 66, honored his wife with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday that featured a snap from their wedding in 1991 alongside a photo of his parents from their own wedding day.

"Happy Birthday hon!" the Grease actor wrote. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

Preston is survived by Travolta and their kids Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. The couple also had son Jett, who died at 16 after suffering a seizure in 2009.

A family representative told PEOPLE exclusively of Preston’s death on July 12, saying in a statement, “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away rolling a two-year battle with breast cancer.”

Travolta, her husband of nearly 29 years, confirmed his wife's death in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he wrote on Instagram. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."

One month after Preston's death, Travolta and his daughter Ella honored the late actress with a sweet dance in her memory.

In the short Instagram clip, shared on Aug. 21, Travolta twirled his daughter around on the dance floor as piano music could be heard in the background.