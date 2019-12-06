John Travolta 'Had No Idea' About Kelly Preston's Jerry Maguire Sex Scene with Tom Cruise

Talk about awkward.

When John Travolta settled in to watch the 1996 Tom Cruise classic Jerry Maguire for the first time, he had no idea he was about to experience the weirdness of watching his wife Kelly Preston in a sex scene with the superstar.

“You don’t even know what awkward is…until you sit in the screening of Jerry Maguire and you don’t know that scene is coming up and your wife is with Tom Cruise in the middle of something, that is astonishing,” Travolta said on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday. “That’s awkward. I had no idea.”

Corden reminded Travolta of the bit in the scene where Preston screams, “Never ever stop f—ing me,” to Cruise, making things worse for Travolta.

“That was rough,” he admitted.

Travolta, 65, and Preston, 57, met while making the 1987 film The Experts, but it was complicated as Preston was married at the time. They later married in 1991 and welcomed son Jett the next year, though he later unexpectedly died in 2009 due to illness complications. They also share 19-year-old daughter Ella and 9-year-old Benjamin.

Preston opened up about falling for Travolta last year when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen.

“Kinda,” Preston said when Cohen asked if it was love at first sight. “Well, I was not that happily married, let’s put it that way. I was really with the wrong person.”

Preston was married to actor Kevin Gage at the time; the two quickly divorced in 1987 after two years of marriage. The actress then married Travolta in September 1991.

When Cohen asked what the best and worst part of being married to Travolta is, the actress couldn’t help but gush.

“There’s too many best things,” she admitted. “His lips, dancing, fun, laughing. [We dance] all the time, all the time. The kids dance with us, we go out dancing. We love it.”