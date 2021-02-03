John Travolta Dusts Off His Grease Dance Moves with Daughter Ella in Sweet Super Bowl Ad

"He's still got it," Martha Stewart says in the clip

John Travolta can still do the hand jive like the best of them.

The Grease actor appears in Scotts Miracle-Gro's Super Bowl ad alongside his daughter Ella, 20, with the father-daughter duo recreating one of Travolta's most memorable onscreen moments.

After the ad shows other stars like Martha Stewart and The Office's Leslie David Baker doing all sorts of fun things on a pristine green backyard, Travolta, 66, and Ella, 20, get in on the action.

The two first appear with Travolta struggling to get his phone on a tripod in order to take a video — with Ella giving him instructions — before the pair break into a perfect recreation of the hand jive while Surface's hit "Sunday Best" plays.

"He's still got it," Stewart says after they start freestyle dancing.

Image zoom John and Ella Travolta in Scott's Miracle-Gro's Super Bowl Commercial | Credit: Scott's Miracle-Gro

In statements obtained by PEOPLE, both Travolta and Ella spoke about their enthusiasm for the ad.

"Super Bowl for me is a major yearly celebration. When Scotts Miracle-Gro asked me to do an ad for the Super Bowl with my daughter I was thrilled, especially since we were asked to dance together. We had a blast honoring the backyard along with all of these wonderful people, in our 'Sunday Best' for Super Bowl Sunday," Travolta said.

"Each year I always look forward to watching the Super Bowl and all of the great commercials. When Scotts Miracle-Gro offered my dad and I this opportunity, I was overjoyed to share this amazing experience — not to mention dance together!! We are so excited to pay homage to the backyard along with all of these incredible people and are 'feeling good' spending time outside on this Super Bowl Sunday," Ella added.

The ad comes months after the father-daughter duo had a poignant moment dancing together in honor of Ella's mom Kelly Preston, who died in July after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma," Travolta captioned the touching video on Instagram, noting that "dancing with me" was "one of Kelly's favorite things."

Travolta was married to Preston for 29 years and they had three children together: Ella, 10-year-old son Benjamin and son Jett, who died at age 16 in January 2009.

In a tribute post for her mom, Ella praised Preston as being "courageous, strong, beautiful and loving."

"Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy," she wrote.