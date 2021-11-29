John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shares Moving Song with Fans as 'Thrilled' Dad Calls It 'Amazing'

Ella Travolta, the daughter of John Travolta and late Kelly Preston, said she's been working on new music "for the past year that is very dear to my heart"

Ella Travolta is expressing herself through music — and dad John Travolta is there to support her journey.

The 21-year-old daughter of the Pulp Fiction actor and his late wife Kelly Preston shared a video on Instagram over the weekend, in which she sings and plays the piano. Ella explained in the caption that it's a new song she's been working on and felt "nervous" to share.

"There is something I've been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart," she wrote. "I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous). Hope you like it!"

In the comment section, John, 67, said, "I'm so very proud of you Ella, its amazing! Your thrilled Dad! ❤️❤️❤️."

John also shares 11-year-old son Ben with Preston, who died in 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

They wed in 1991. A family representative told PEOPLE exclusively of Preston's death in 2020, saying in a statement, "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer."

Celebrating her little brother's birthday last week, Ella wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Benjamin! The sweetest boy I know. You continue to teach me so much and brighten our lives. I love you!"

John previously opened up to PEOPLE about how he couldn't be prouder of his daughter, who has decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents and pursue acting.