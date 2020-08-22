In the touching tribute, John Travolta noted that "dancing with me" was one of late wife Kelly Preston's "favorite things"

John Travolta and Daughter Share Sweet Dance in Honor of Kelly Preston: ‘Dancing in Memory of Momma’

John Travolta and his daughter Ella are paying tribute to Kelly Preston.

Over one month after Preston died following a two-year battle with breast cancer, Travolta and their 20-year-old daughter shared a special dance in her memory.

“My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” he captioned the touching video, noting that “dancing with me” was “one of Kelly’s favorite things.”

In the short clip, the 66-year-old actor twirls his daughter around on the dance floor as piano music can be heard in the background.

This is the first post Travolta, who was married to Preston for nearly 29 years, has shared in over a month.

Both Travolta and his daughter have previously shared tributes to Preston.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta wrote on Instagram after the devastating news of her death.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," he continued.

In her own post, Ella praised her mother as being “courageous, strong, beautiful and loving.”

“Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy," she wrote.

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama," she added.

Preston died on the morning of July 12.

“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," a family representative told PEOPLE at the time. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched.”