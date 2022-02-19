John Travolta's Daughter Ella Celebrates Her 'Role Model' Father on His 68th Birthday

"I love you with all my heart, Daddy," Ella captioned a throwback photo of herself and her dad on Instagram

John Travolta received many birthday wishes on Friday — including a very special message from his daughter, Ella Travolta.

The actress, 21, honored John for his 68th birthday with a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram featuring a throwback photo of a young Ella and her father sitting in the grass under a tree.

In the caption, she praised the Pulp Fiction star for the positive impact he has had on her life.

"Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness," Ella wrote. "I love you with all my heart, Daddy."

John later thanked everyone for the birthday wishes in a brief video posted on his own Instagram account.

"Before the night is over, I just want to just — oh gosh, okay — I just wanted to thank you for loving me and caring and wishing me a happy birthday," the actor said. "I really appreciate it."

He added in the caption, "Thank you for the birthday wishes!"

Recently, John has bonded with Ella over her passion for music. In November, Ella revealed that she had new music on the way, and the Grease alum could not contain his excitement.

"I'm so very proud of you Ella, its [sic] amazing! Your thrilled Dad! ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote in the comment section of his daughter's post teasing her project.