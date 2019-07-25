John Travolta simply wanted an autograph.

That sets off the premise of the actor’s new film, The Fanatic, in which Travolta, 65, stars as Moose, a rabid fan who is obsessed with his favorite action star Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa).

Moose resorts to a few desperate measures to get his personalized autograph — like asking a well-connected paparazzi photographer for Hunter’s personal address, which he gets.

“Hey, you can’t just come to my private residence looking for me,” Hunter tells Moose when he shows up at his house. “Listen, pal, I don’t know how you found me, but I don’t ever want to see you in this neighborhood again.”

Instead of heeding the warning, Moose’s obsession only grows stronger, springing him into a much darker and possibly dangerous series of actions — all for that movie star’s signature.

“I just wanted an autograph,” Moose says creepily to Hunter, setting off a chain of events that leave Sawa’s character in what looks to be an increasing amount of peril.

Directed by Fred Durst, the film also stars Ana Golja, Jacob Grodnik, James Paxton and Luis Da Silva Jr.

The Fanatic is in theaters Aug. 30.