John Travolta Shares Sweet Family Video with Kids on First Christmas After Kelly Preston’s Death

“Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!" the actor wrote alongside a video from their holiday celebration

John Travolta celebrated the holidays with his family.

On Friday, the actor, 66, wished his followers a merry Christmas in a sweet video that also featured his daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and son Benjamin, 10.

“Say merry Christmas, Ella!” he said from behind the camera, as Ella posed in front of their Christmas tree in her pajamas. After sharing a greeting with a wave, Travolta then turned the camera towards his son, who was in the middle of eating a tasty treat.

“Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!🎄” he wrote alongside the festive video.

This marked Travolta's first Christmas since the death of his wife Kelly Preston in July. Their son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.

Although Travolta doesn’t often share photos of his children online, he did share an adorable father-son snapshot last month to celebrate Ben’s first double-digit birthday.

"Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!" the actor wrote alongside a photo that showed him giving his son a hug as they smiled for the camera.

Ben's big sister also posted her own tribute, captioning a solo shot of the birthday boy on a boat.

"Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!! To the sweetest boy in the world, I am so lucky to have you in my life," she wrote. "Even though I am your older sister, you continue to teach me so much every day. You are my best friend and I love you to the moon and back. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Image zoom John Travolta and son Ben | Credit: John Travolta Instagram

Since Preston's death in July, the Grease star has marked a number of milestones he would have shared with his late wife, including what would have been her 58th birthday in October.

"Happy Birthday hon!" he wrote alongside a photo from his 1991 wedding to Preston, which he shared alongside a shot of his own parents' wedding.

"I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John,” he added.

A family representative told PEOPLE exclusively of Preston’s death on July 12, saying in a statement, “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away rolling a two-year battle with breast cancer.”

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family rep said. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Image zoom John Travolta and Kelly Preston | Credit: CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty

Travolta, Preston's husband of nearly 29 years, confirmed his wife's death in a heartfelt Instagram post.