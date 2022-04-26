John Travolta Honors Barbra Streisand on 80th Birthday in Sweet Video: 'A Force of Nature'

John Travolta attends the 2019 G'Day USA Gala at 3LABS on January 26, 2019 in Culver City, California. Honoree Barbra Streisand attends the 24th annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast hosted by The Hollywood Reporter at Milk Studios on December 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

John Travolta attends the 2019 G'Day USA Gala at 3LABS on January 26, 2019 in Culver City, California. Honoree Barbra Streisand attends the 24th annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast hosted by The Hollywood Reporter at Milk Studios on December 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

John Travolta can't imagine life without Barbra Streisand.

On Sunday, the legendary singer/actress turned 80, and to help celebrate, her friend Travolta shared on Instagram "part of my video I sent to Barbra Streisand for her birthday." In the clip, Travolta, 68, said Streisand is "such a part of my upbringing."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's really not enough words to describe how special this human being is," he said. "I really and truly — this is not a cliché — I can't imagine what the last many decades would be like without Barbra. She is a force of nature and a force of the fabric, let's say, of our culture."

"I don't know, she's such a part of my upbringing and my stable ideas of what art and life is about, and a go-to, you know? She stabilizes you, and I love that," Travolta added. "Barbra, I love you. Happy birthday."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Travolta and Streisand's friendship goes way back. For the 2004 special Moving Image Salutes John Travolta, Streisand paid tribute to the Pulp Fiction actor as he was honored with an award.

John Travolta and Barbra Streisand Credit: KMazur/WireImage

At the time, she said that people "already know about all the great films we've loved you in for 30 years, but do they know how good-hearted you are? How sweet and generous, and what an all-around good person and father you are? And husband, I might add."

RELATED VIDEO: Tommy Lee Shares Cookie Recipe with John Travolta in Fun TikTok Video: 'Two Superstars Baking'

"I want everyone to know that of all your talents — acting, dancing, piloting planes — the most impressive is your talent as a thoughtful, caring and loving friend. And I adore you," Streisand concluded in the video message to Travolta.

Barbra Streisand People special issue Barbra Streisand