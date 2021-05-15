The two actors have been seen onscreen together since 1994's Pulp Fiction

John Travolta and Bruce Willis Are Reuniting for New Film Paradise City 27 Years After Pulp Fiction

John Travolta and Bruce Willis are teaming up again 27 years after the release of Pulp Fiction.

The two actors are set to star in the upcoming action film Paradise City, which is set to start production on Monday in Hawaii, PEOPLE confirms.

Willis, 66, will play Ryan Swan, a renegade bounty hunter who seeks vengeance on the kingpin of the Hawaiian crime world, played by Travolta, who murdered his father.

Thai actress Praya Lundberg will act opposite Willis and Travolta in the female lead, according to Deadline, who was the first to report the casting news. Lundberg also serves as Southeast Asia's first UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, a role she came into in 2017.

Paradise City is fourth time the two actors have been on the same project, but only the second time they have appeared onscreen together, almost 30 years after Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction hit theaters.

The two have also been involved in 1989's Look Who's Talking and 1990's Look Who's Talking Too, but Willis only voiced the character of baby Mikey to Travolta's James.

In April, Travolta delved into his long-lasting Hollywood career from starring in the TV shows Emergency and Welcome Back, Kotter to star-making turns in Grease and Pulp Fiction.

"It's fame that trained me for 2020," Travolta told Esquire Mexico. "When you are famous, you live in a kind of plastic bubble, cloistered like an oyster. You can't abandon it if you want to go out on a normal day to explore life. Part me of was already familiar with this kind of life. Fame is what has made me prepare for these rare times that we live in."

When it comes to his legacy, Travolta said, "The legacy is created by all the people who have loved and helped me over the years. So I leave it to them to form whatever memory they wish to have about me."