John Travolta and Jimmy Fallon Recreate Iconic Grease Dance for 40th Anniversary

Move over, Olivia Newton-John — John Travolta has a new “You’re the One That I Want” dance partner.

On Wednesday, the 64-year-old actor paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he taught host Jimmy Fallon to do one of the iconic dance moves from the 1978 film’s finale.

The move? The four corners, a simple hip-trust Travolta and Newton-John, 69, did as their characters — Danny and Sandy — celebrated their romance at the school carnival.

Turns out, it was Travolta’s idea to do the move to begin with.

“Like with Pulp Fiction, I grew up with all these kind of novelty dances,” he explained. “With Grease, they needed a step for ‘You’re the One that I Want’ at the end. So I said, ‘We used to do the four corners, why don’t we do that?’ And the choreographer was like, ‘Show it to me,’ and I did.”

If Travolta is feeling reminiscent about Grease it’s because it is the 40th anniversary of the hit movie musical.

Earlier this year, Newton-John revealed that she managed to salvage the skintight black satin pants she wore for “You’re the One That I Want” even though she had to be sewn in and out of them multiple times!

“It was the ’70s [when Grease was filmed, and] those pants were from the ’50s. They were old already and the zipper was gone, so they stitched me in,” Newton-John said. “Of course, you can imagine: I’d have to pee, [so] they had to unpick it and stitch me up again!”

Despite everything the pants have been through, Newton-John still has them in her closet — but not for much longer! “I have them and I’m going to auction them off for my hospital this year,” the actress explained.

Meanwhile, Travolta recently celebrated another one of his previous films: Saturday Night Fever.

The actor returned to Lenny’s Pizza in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, on Tuesday, over 40 years after his Saturday Night Fever character Tony Manero made the establishment famous, where he was honored by the borough in what was dubbed “John Travolta Day.”

Dressed in a white suit jacket and black shirt that mimicked the iconic outfit he wore in the 1977 film and with wife Kelly Preston was by his side, the two danced to the Bee Gees’ music from the film’s best-selling soundtrack and sampled slices from Lennys as they were cheered on by thousands of admirers gathered along 86th Street.

Travolta put Lenny’s Pizza on the map in the opening credits of Saturday Night Fever when he ordered two slices from the eatery, stacked them, and ate them together as one. Lenny’s has since named the “double-decker slice” in Travolta’s honor, local outlet PIX-11 reported.