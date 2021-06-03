John Stamos Mocks Congressional Candidate Who Said Cruella's Gay Character 'Ruined' His Childhood

John Stamos came to the defense of one of the first openly gay characters in a Disney movie

John Stamos isn't here for anyone criticizing the inclusion of a queer character in Cruella.

The live-action origin story behind the 101 Dalmatians villain hit theaters and Disney+ last week, with fans being introduced to Emma Stone's Estella and her openly queer pal Artie, played by John McCrea.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After California's Republican congressional candidate Omar Navarro, who has unsuccessfully tried to unseat Rep. Maxine Walters three times, tweeted that his "childhood was ruined" by Artie's appearance in the film, Stamos hit back at him with a joke about his iconic show Full House.

"The new Disney Cruella with Emma Stone just ruined my childhood with an openly flamboyant gay in the movie. Disney persist shoving the LGBT agenda down our throat," Navarro tweeted.

"If that ruined your childhood, I hope you didn't watch Full House. Three single men, living under one roof raising kids in San Francisco..." Stamos replied in a tweet, pointing at the show's could-be queer set up. Though in the show, all three men dated women throughout its hit run.

TGIF Shows Credit: Getty

Coming from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, Cruella reimagines Disney's iconic villain in the long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians, following the origin story of Cruella de Vil. Stone is the second actress to take on the role of de Vil for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 101 Dalmatians adaptation and its 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians.

Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt called the live-action revamp "a collection of pin-drop lines and killer GIFs," noting that Stone's performance as Cruella is "both worthy of empathy and naughty enough to be safely but certifiably outrageous."

Praising it as "The Devil Wears Prada on steroids," Moira MacDonald of the Seattle Times said "Cruella is an absolute kick, and if you've been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is."