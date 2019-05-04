Oscar-nominated director John Singleton will be laid to rest in a private funeral for family and friends on Monday, followed by a larger memorial in the coming weeks.

Singleton died on April 29 after being taken off of life support following a stroke. He was 51.

A rep for the late director said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that Monday’s funeral will be held in Los Angeles and closed to the public.

“The funeral will be a very small, intimate goodbye for family and very close friends and will not be open to the public or media,” the statement read.

Following the private funeral, Singleton’s family is also planning “a larger memorial for John in a few weeks to celebrate his life,” according to the statement.

Singleton suffered a “major stroke” after arriving back in the U.S. from a trip to Costa Rica. On April 29, his family announced that they were taking the director off of life support and he died that same day.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton passed away today due to complications from a stroke he suffered last Wednesday,” his family wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“John Singleton was a prolific, groundbreaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up.”

The statement continued: “In his private life, John was a loving and supporting father, son, brother and friend who believed in higher education, black culture, old school music and the power of film. John’s confidence in his place in Hollywood was only matched for his passion for the sea. John kayaked in Marina Del Rey every morning. His greatest joy, when not on set, was sailing on his boat, J’s Dream, up and down the Pacific Coast.”

Singleton made his film debut with his 1991 film Boyz n the Hood starring Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne, Morris Chestnut and Angela Bassett.

He was the first African-American nominated for an Oscar in the Best Director category, and the youngest person to have earned a nomination in that category.

In 1993, he directed Poetic Justice and followed it up with Higher Learning, Baby Boy and Shaft starring Samuel L. Jackson.

He also directed 2 Fast 2 Furious and Four Brothers while serving as a producer on the 2005 film Hustle & Flow. Recently, he co-created the FX crime drama Snowfall.