John Singleton's Accomplished Life and Career in Photos

Though it didn’t earn him any Oscars, Boyz n the Hood launched Singleton into stardom, and gave him a platform to speak out about important issues like race in Hollywood.

He told The Hollywood Reporter in more recent years that studios weren’t “letting the black people tell the stories” when it came to films depicting the African-American experience.

“[Studio executives say] ‘We’re going to take your stories but, you know what? You’re going to go starve over here and we’re not going to let you get a job,’” Singleton said. “The so-called liberals that are in Hollywood now are not as good as their parents of ancestors.”