Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Ice Cube, Tina Knowles and More Attend John Singleton's Funeral

John Singleton‘s funeral was attended by his family and many of his closest friends in Hollywood.

The late director’s funeral was held in Los Angeles on Monday and attended by Tyrese Gibson, who worked with Singleton on the 2003 film 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Gibson, 40, attended the funeral wearing a black suit. Also in attendance was Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, Ice Cube and Ludacris.

Actress Nia Long, who starred in his 1991 film Boyz n the Hood, was also there to pay her respects.

A larger memorial service for Singleton will be held in the coming weeks, a rep for the late director said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE last week.

Singleton died on April 29 after he was taken off of life support following a stroke. He was 51.

He suffered a “major stroke” after arriving back in the U.S. from a trip to Costa Rica. On April 29, his family announced that they were taking the director off of life support and he died that same day.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton passed away today due to complications from a stroke he suffered last Wednesday,” his family wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“John Singleton was a prolific, groundbreaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up.”

The statement continued: “In his private life, John was a loving and supporting father, son, brother and friend who believed in higher education, black culture, old school music and the power of film. John’s confidence in his place in Hollywood was only matched for his passion for the sea. John kayaked in Marina Del Rey every morning. His greatest joy, when not on set, was sailing on his boat, J’s Dream, up and down the Pacific Coast.”

Singleton made his film debut with Boyz n the Hood starring Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne, Morris Chestnut and Angela Bassett.

