The longtime pals previously worked together while on Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg Set to Star in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Reboot

Andy Samberg and John Mulaney are teaming up for a live-action-animated film of Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Disney announced the news of the reboot during Thursday's Investor Day call, revealing the movie, based on the popular animated series, would debut on Disney+.

Samberg and Mulaney are set to star in the film, a hybrid of live action and animation, which will also feature a cameo from Seth Rogen, according to Deadline.

The animated series originally aired in 1989 and ran until 1990. It followed the chipmunks, Chip and Dale, as they begin a detective agency, Rescue Rangers, that focuses on small crimes.

Mulaney and Samberg have previously worked together on Saturday Night Live in 2010.

Disney's Investor Day was an opportunity for the company to present a slew of upcoming new projects, as well as new release dates for anticipated fare such as Hocus Pocus 2, Disenchanted and Sister Act 3.

It was also revealed Chris Evans would voice the “original” Buzz Lightyear in an upcoming Pixar film.

The movie studio revealed Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be the first woman to direct a Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron, and that it would release 10 new Star Wars series under Lucasfilm and 10 Marvel shows.