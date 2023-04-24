John Leguizamo Says He Carries Around $100 Bills to Tip Generously: 'I'm Not a Cheapskate'

John Leguizamo is committed to giving back.

During an appearance on GMA3: What You Need to Know last week to promote his new Prime Video series The Power, the 62-year-old actor revealed that he carries around $100 bills to tip waiters and valets.

"I gotta tip folks. ... This ain't the '70s," Leguizamo joked. "You can't tip with $20 bills. People gonna throw that back at you."

"You gotta give back," he added. "If people are giving you their best service and you don't tip 'em? Come on. Who are you? I'm not a cheapskate."

Leguizamo's comments come as he is starring in both The Power and MSNBC's Leguizamo Does America, fresh off a week-long guest-hosting gig on The Daily Show.

The actor is also known for his roles in films like Super Mario Bros. (1993), To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995), Romeo + Juliet (1996) and, more recently, 2022's The Menu and Violent Night.

In Leguizamo Does America, the Emmy winner "travels across the country to bring viewers inside America's thriving Latino communities – all with his characteristic edge, energy and wit," according to an official synopsis.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE surrounding the show, Leguizamo spoke about his ongoing passion for helping amplify Latinx voices and reflected on his own career trajectory, from moving to the U.S. from Colombia as a young child to growing up in a "rough" and "underprivileged" neighborhood in Queens, New York, before making it big in Hollywood.

"It reminds me how far I've come," he said about the "humbl(ing)" experience of visiting his old neighborhood on the show. "And that the American dream can work, sometimes — not always, but a lot of times, it can."

He also recalled how he "had to be done by 6 p.m." while visiting his old neighborhood, " 'cause people get shot."

"[I saw] murals [of] young kids who get shot, because the money doesn't get to these neighborhoods — to their schools, to fix their streets," Leguizamo explained.

"Yet at the same time, you see this thriving community that will not get crushed," he added.

The first six episodes of The Power are now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

Leguizamo Does America airs Sundays on MSNBC at 10 p.m. ET, and is now streaming on Peacock.