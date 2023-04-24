John Leguizamo Says He Carries Around $100 Bills to Tip Generously: 'I'm Not a Cheapskate'

"This ain't the '70s," Leguizamo joked. "You can't tip with $20 bills. People gonna throw that back at you"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 11:49 AM
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo. Photo: Theo Wargo/Wireimage

John Leguizamo is committed to giving back.

During an appearance on GMA3: What You Need to Know last week to promote his new Prime Video series The Power, the 62-year-old actor revealed that he carries around $100 bills to tip waiters and valets.

"I gotta tip folks. ... This ain't the '70s," Leguizamo joked. "You can't tip with $20 bills. People gonna throw that back at you."

"You gotta give back," he added. "If people are giving you their best service and you don't tip 'em? Come on. Who are you? I'm not a cheapskate."

Leguizamo's comments come as he is starring in both The Power and MSNBC's Leguizamo Does America, fresh off a week-long guest-hosting gig on The Daily Show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
John Leguizamo. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED GALLERY: Big Spenders! See the Stars Who Have Left Generous Tips at Restaurants

The actor is also known for his roles in films like Super Mario Bros. (1993), To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995), Romeo + Juliet (1996) and, more recently, 2022's The Menu and Violent Night.

In Leguizamo Does America, the Emmy winner "travels across the country to bring viewers inside America's thriving Latino communities – all with his characteristic edge, energy and wit," according to an official synopsis.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE surrounding the show, Leguizamo spoke about his ongoing passion for helping amplify Latinx voices and reflected on his own career trajectory, from moving to the U.S. from Colombia as a young child to growing up in a "rough" and "underprivileged" neighborhood in Queens, New York, before making it big in Hollywood.

"It reminds me how far I've come," he said about the "humbl(ing)" experience of visiting his old neighborhood on the show. "And that the American dream can work, sometimes — not always, but a lot of times, it can."

RELATED VIDEO: John Leguizamo Recalls Visiting Childhood Neighborhood in Queens: "Reminds Me of How Far I've Come"

He also recalled how he "had to be done by 6 p.m." while visiting his old neighborhood, " 'cause people get shot."

"[I saw] murals [of] young kids who get shot, because the money doesn't get to these neighborhoods — to their schools, to fix their streets," Leguizamo explained.

"Yet at the same time, you see this thriving community that will not get crushed," he added.

The first six episodes of The Power are now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

Leguizamo Does America airs Sundays on MSNBC at 10 p.m. ET, and is now streaming on Peacock.

Related Articles
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Recalls Visiting Childhood Neighborhood in Queens: 'Reminds Me of How Far I've Come'
Seth Rogen attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California., SUPER MARIO BROTHERS 1993 John Leguizamo, Bob Hoskins
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Star Seth Rogen Calls 1993 Adaptation 'One of the Worst Films Ever Made'
best streaming services for movies
The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie
JoJo Siwa Recreates Dance Moms Solo Routine
JoJo Siwa Says Former Company Reacted 'Negatively' to Her Coming Out
Donnie Yen
Donnie Yen Says He Asked to Change His 'John Wick 4' Character's 'Generic' Name and Appearance
Tori Spelling, Denise Richards
Tori Spelling Reveals She Decided to Cruise Denise Richards' OnlyFans Page During Christmas Dinner
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Says He 'Wasn't Impressed' with His Recent 'The View' Appearance: I Felt 'Uncomfortable'
Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills
Ozzy Osbourne Says He's 'Gotta Get Back on That Stage' Following Health Woes: 'I Ain't Gonna Stop'
Rachel McAdams as Barbara Simon, Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, and Benny Safdie as Herb Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley
Beloved YA Books That Have Been Adapted Into Films
Tom Hanks Says He Learned How to Meditate from Jerry Seinfeld: It's 'Easy' and 'Life-Changing'
Tom Hanks Says He Discovered the Power of Meditation from Jerry Seinfeld: It's 'Life-Changing'
John Leguizamo, James Franco
John Leguizamo Slams James Franco's Reported Casting as Fidel Castro in New Film: 'He Ain't Latino!'
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Says He Was Once Fired from a Film Because They Couldn't 'Have Two Latin People'
Will Smith Emancipation trailer
Will Smith Recalls Shock of Being Spit on By 'Emancipation' Costar While Filming: 'I Was Like Whoa'
Camilla, Queen Consort during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood
Queen Camilla Thanked for Continued Support of Homelessness Charity — amid 'Big Promotion at Work'
ben affleck
Ben Affleck on 'Big' 2013 Oscars Snub for Directing 'Argo' : 'You Gotta Pretend That You're OK'
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans Says Comedies Like 'White Chicks' Are 'Needed' in Today's Cancel Culture Climate