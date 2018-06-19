John Leguizamo Apologizes for 'Hurtful Remarks' He Made About Penelope Ann Miller

John Leguizamo is apologizing his “hurtful remarks” about Carlito’s Way costar Penelope Ann Miller.

The actor, 53, tweeted his remorse on Tuesday, tagging Miller, 54, and Live with Kelly and Ryan, the morning show on which he called Miller “mean” and “evil” in April 2017.

“I made some hurtful remarks about Penelope Ann Miller in a book I wrote several years ago, and on Kelly Ripa‘s morning show last year. This was a lapse in judgment on my part because I worked with Penelope on the film Carlito’s Way and personally never had a problem with her, nor did I personally experience Penelope having any problems dealing with crew on set or otherwise. I’m sorry if I hurt Penelope,” Leguizamo wrote.

During the Live appearance, Leguizamo said the Carlito’s Way costume department in 1993 took in Miller’s clothes a centimeter each day to make her think she was gaining weight. “She was flipping out, but she was mean, she was evil, so they kept doing it,” Leguizamo recalled.

John Leguizamo; Penelope Ann Miller Mike Coppola/Getty; Todd Williamson/Getty

Thank you @JohnLeguizamo I really appreciate you making this apology @LiveKellyRyan @KellyRipa It truly means a great deal to me. 🙏 https://t.co/9X0KCmPUD5 — Penelope Ann Miller (@PenelopeAMiller) June 19, 2018

On Tuesday, Miller responded to Leguizamo’s apology, writing, “Thank you @JohnLeguizamo I really appreciate you making this apology @LiveKellyRyan @KellyRipa It truly means a great deal to me.”

Miller also released the following statement to PEOPLE: “John Leguizamo’s statements about me in his book and on the Kelly Ripa Show were not true. His apology even says that he had no personal basis to make those statements.

“Several of the crew who saw the Tweets and worked with the both of us on Carlito’s Way have come out in support of me on Twitter. One person said that I was a joy to work with and another person said that I was very kind. And my costume supervisor on Carlito’s Way (who personally worked on my costumes) also has said unequivocally that John’s comments were blatantly false.”

In his 2006 memoir, Pimps, Hos, Playa Hatas and All the Rest of My Hollywood Friends, Leguizamo wrote about Miller and their time on Carlito’s Way, saying, “You really have to know Penelope Ann Miller to dislike her.”

RELATED: When Costars Clash: 12 Pairs Who Spoke Out About Their Rumored Feuds

Kelly Ripa and John Leguizamo LIVEKellyandRyan/YouTube

That same year, he told the New York Post, “The costume person started secretly taking [Miller’s] clothes in a centimeter a day! It’s such a funny, strategic f–k-you revenge. Don’t ever f–k with the crew. However the coffee comes, I drink it. It’s too black, too bad.”