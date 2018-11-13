Oprah Winfrey and John Legend Bring a Native American Tale to Life in Crow: The Legend

John Legend and Oprah Winfrey are joining forces for a moving animated film Crow: The Legend.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip the singer, 39, stars as Crow, the most beautiful animal in the forest who risks everything to save those around him from an everlasting winter.

Crow seeks The One Who Creates Everything by Thinking, played by Winfrey, to reverse the cold and bring warmth to his community.

When Crow finally finds The One, he sees that she is encased in a glass home in a comatose state. In an effort to wake her up he sings to her and manages to rouse her from her sleep.

“I remember that tune, it was stuck in my head for weeks,” she says as she thinks up a treadmill to stretch her legs. “I’ve been sitting here way too long.”

Already predicting what he wants, she says, “You want me to unthinking the cold.”

Surprised, he replies, “Exactly.”

“So your friends pick you to be their big hero because of what? Your sweet voice and pretty feathers?” she asks him.

Despite his singing skills, Crow makes it clear he’s got more going for him than his voice.

“I’m more than just a voice with feathers,” he tells her to which she says, “You’d better be, for their sake.”

The film is based on the teachings of Native American culture and oral history and is being released in honor of Native American Heritage Month which is in November.

This is Winfrey’s first foray into VR animated storytelling and she and Legend join a cast comprised of Constance Wu, Randy Edmonds, Diego Luna, Tye Sheridan, Liza Koshy and Sarah Eagle Heart, the CEO of Native Americans in Philanthropy.

Legend said the “Native American storytelling tradition inspired the genesis of this project.”

“The film’s narrative is incredibly important and, in light of what’s going on in the world today, it’s themes of self-sacrifice and community are as pertinent as ever,” he continued. “I’m honored to be involved in sharing this message.”

Crow: The Legend is in theaters Nov. 15.