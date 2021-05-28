"Right as I closed the door and before I called action, I thought, 'Did I just put my marriage on the line?'" the actor recalled of shooting a specific scene in the sequel

John Krasinski Worried If His Marriage to Emily Blunt Was 'on the Line' amid A Quiet Place II Scene

Terrifying monsters weren't the only thing that John Krasinski had to worry about for A Quiet Place Part II.

While chatting with USA Today for a recent interview in promotion of the movie, out Friday, the 41-year-old actor/director opened up about one scene in particular from his follow-up film and how he thought it could've cost him his marriage to his wife, Emily Blunt.

The sequel goes back to the past in one scene, to a time when Krasinski's character is still alive. As the movie's monsters begin their inaugural attacks, Blunt's character is forced to drive a car in reverse down a crowded street as a city bus comes riding towards her.

The scene, USA Today reported, was rehearsed for three weeks by the stunt team ahead of shooting, but Blunt, 38, decided to improvise her part instead.

"I said, 'Do you want to rehearse this once?' And she said, 'No, I want you to get the real reaction,'" Krasinski recalled to the outlet. "So that shot is what's in the movie: That was the first time she was ever in that car, and that bus is actually coming at her at 40 miles an hour."

"Right as I closed the door and before I called action, I thought, 'Did I just put my marriage on the line? This could go very badly for a lot of reasons,'" The Office alum added.

A Quiet Place II Credit: Paramount Pictures

Directed by Krasinski and starring his wife, the film is the sequel to the box office smash A Quiet Place (2018), which sees the surviving Abbott family venture away from their destroyed farmhouse into the outside world in search of fellow survivors after monsters laid waste to their home.

In March 2020, Krasinski released a statement on Instagram telling fans the film would be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To all our A Quiet Place fans, One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," he wrote at the time. "Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that."

He added, "As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie...I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon! #AQuietPlacePart2...Take 2. JK."

Now, with the film ready to premiere in movie theaters after months of delays, Krasinski even surprised lucky fans across the country at screenings of the film earlier this month.

The director and actor snuck into an early screening of his highly-anticipated film at an AMC 24 in Miami, Florida, where he spoke to moviegoers before the screening began.

"Here's the deal: I said I would bring out A Quiet Place Part II when we could all see it together and, guess what? It's time," he said in a video shared on Instagram. "And it's Miami. Let's go!"

As Krasinski spoke to moviegoers in the theater, he said, "I'm going around theaters all across the country, popping in like this to say, 'Thank you.'"

"Come back to the theaters, let's watch movies together, let's be together," he added. "Let's do it."