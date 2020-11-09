John Krasinski Working on A Quiet Place Spinoff with Mud Director Jeff Nichols

The silent terror isn’t over.

John Krasinski and Jeff Nichols are working on a spinoff to A Quiet Place with Nichols set to direct and Krasinski producing, PEOPLE confirms.

The film, which is set to be released in 2022, is based on an original idea by Krasinski, 41. Nichols, who has previously directed movies such as Midnight Special and Mud, will also serve as a screenwriter.

Krasinski launched the now-franchise with 2018’s blockbuster hit A Quiet Place which starred his wife Emily Blunt. The film grossed nearly $340 million at the global box office against a $17 million budget.

Its sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, was scheduled to open in March, but the release was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second film will follow Blunt's Evelyn Abbott after the death of her husband Lee (Krasinski) in the first film as she tries to survive in a post-apocalyptic world in which monsters with ultra-developed hearing hunted down all humans that made noise. Evelyn must make sure her three children, including her newborn son, survive.

That movie is now scheduled for release on April 23, 2021.

Krasinski and Blunt, 37, celebrated the end of filming for A Quiet Place Part II in September 2019 when the director-writer shared a sweet photo of them holding hands with their backs turned to the camera.

“Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!” Krasinski wrote at the time.

The actor first teased his idea for the sequel in an interview he did with Deadline along with Blunt in early 2019.

"The idea for it is pretty simple," Krasinski said of the sequel. "I’m writing now — I don’t have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it."