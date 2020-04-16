John Krasinski Reveals He Will DJ a Virtual Prom for High School Students amid Coronavirus

Image zoom

John Krasinski is taking on a new role — and it will involve him turning tables!

On Thursday, the Office star, 40, revealed he will be DJing a virtual senior prom for high school students, who are forced to miss the highly anticipated dance due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Krasinski announced the news on Instagram via a TikTok video that showed himself dressed up in a suit and bowtie, sitting in front of a prom-like balloon display.

“How I wanna look for #SGNprom…” Krasinski wrote over the first scene before transitioning to what he says he will actually look like.

Wearing a stained white T-shirt and headphones that assumably belong to one of his daughters, Krasinski is seen hilariously singing his heart out, writing, “How I will look.”

“Confused? Me too! For all you missing prom, I’m hosting this Friday night!” Krasinski then says.

Krasinski further elaborated on the big night in the caption of the post, writing, “That’s right class of 2020 I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!!”

“Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!”

Krasinski has named the prom SGN Prom as part of his web series Some Good News, which aims to highlight the good news around the world amid the global health crisis.

Krasinski initially teased the news on Instagram Wednesday with a throwback photo of himself at his own prom.

“First of all… you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have a #SGNprom! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends on Friday 8 EST/5PST! Stay Tuned!

Krasinski has made it his mission to spread cheer during the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Krasinski awarded health care workers lifetime Red Sox tickets.

During his weekly YouTube series, Boston hospital’s coronavirus unit were rewarded with the very special surprise.

“I cannot articulate how unbelievably honored I am to be seeing you guys, to be here with you guys, inside your hospital, inside where all this is going on, and to see you guys actually cheerful and joyful, it is a near impossibility and it brings tears to my eyes,” Krasinski told a group of health care workers via video chat, before bringing Red Sox star player David Ortiz onto the call.

“I know we’re all missing baseball season, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t bring baseball to you,” the actor said.

Ortiz praised the group, saying that their work is “something that goes beyond everything.”

The MLB star added that “the Red Sox are going to donate four tickets for life” for employees at the Beth Israel medical center to use.

“I thought I was a big deal, but I’ve been waiting on the waitlist for 16 years and still heard nothing,” Krasinski joked. “I might be able to get Big Papi, but I don’t get the Big Papi treatment.”

The surprises didn’t end there, however.

Krasinski arranged for the Red Sox super-fans at the hospital to take a visit to Fenway Park, where the health care workers had the stadium all to themselves.

As the group ran onto the field, the park’s board came to life with a video of the Red Sox players, Boston’s mayor and Massachusetts’ governor clapping for their essential work.

