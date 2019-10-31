John Krasinski on What Keeps Marriage to Emily Blunt Strong: 'We're Just Extremely Supportive'

John Krasinski is one of wife Emily Blunt’s biggest fans.

While attending the season two premiere of his Amazon Prime series Jack Ryan in New York City on Tuesday, Krasinski, 40, opened up about how they balance their careers with making time for their family.

“I gotta say it just sort of happens organically,” he told E! News, adding that one of the keys to what makes their relationship work is that he’s always admired Blunt’s work — even before they were together.

“I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we’re just extremely supportive,” he told the outlet. “We get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it’s always about coming back home and being together, it’s the most important thing.”

Krasinski has made no secret of how much he loves his wife’s performance in The Devil Wears Prada — and proudly owns up to having seen it over 70 times.

“When we first met, I was like, ‘I just want to get it out of the way — I’m a huge fan of yours,’ ” he recalled during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2018. “I was full stalker-status. I was like, ‘Hey, you want to go out on a date with me?’ “

Since then, Krasinski has continually praised his wife’s work, especially her performance in Mary Poppins Returns — which moved him to tears.

“There’s nothing she can’t do,” he previously told Entertainment Weekly.

Blunt has also spoken warmly about working with her husband, which the pair got to do on A Quiet Place, as well as the movie’s sequel, which they recently finished filming.

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John,” the actress, 36, told reporters backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019, after winning the night’s best supporting actress honor for her role in the film.

“You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer,” she continued. “I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”

The pair previously told PEOPLE that no matter how busy their schedules are, they always make time for their family, which includes daughters Violet, 3, and Hazel, 5.

“Family comes first no matter what, and that’s non-negotiable,” he said in 2018. “Our kids come first and being together comes first.”

The actor, who flew home every weekend to see his family while shooting the first season of Jack Ryan added that being with his wife and daughters “is not a job or a duty.”

“It’s something I just can’t wait to do. I can’t wait to get back to them,” he added. “We always make time to see each other.”