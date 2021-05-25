"The truth is she's the greatest collaborator I've ever worked with," John Krasinski said of wife Emily Blunt

John Krasinski Says He Was ‘in Awe’ of Wife Emily Blunt’s Performance in A Quiet Place Part II

John Krasinski is one proud husband.

"I mean, the truth is she's the greatest collaborator I've ever worked with," Krasinski, who directed the film, said of Blunt, 38, who stars in it as widow and mother of four Evelyn Abbott.

But before the original movie, Krasinski said that the couple — who wed in 2010 and share daughters Violet, 4, and Hazel, 7 — was initially "really nervous" about working together for the first time.

"There's a lot of unknowns. We've never worked together, even though we're in the same business,"The Office actor told ET. "This business is a bit like being on separate islands. She goes to do a movie and I never really meet that crew or see her performance."

But once Krasinski was able to see his wife in action on set for the film, he realized just how talented she truly is.

"I was just blown away and in awe," he told ET of Blunt's performance. "So in the second movie it was no more nerves. It was just all celebration."

He added of Blunt, "She's the type of actress who can deliver that intensive performance and then ask you what they have at the [craft services table]. If you're able, and if you're talented enough to switch it on and off like that, you make my job easy."

A Quiet Place Part II, which also stars Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Djimon Hounsou, was originally scheduled to be released in March 2020 but was delayed several times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some early reviews for the movie were published prior to the delay of its larger release, with several journalists and critics attending screenings before theaters were shut down.

The sequel is "bigger, faster, louder, and more typical for the horror blockbuster genre," wrote critic Nick Allen of RogerEbert.com.

"Even if this sequel remains firmly in the shadows of the original, I wanted part three as soon as it was over."