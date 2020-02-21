John Krasinski Wants to Be Mr. Fantastic After Losing Captain America Role to Pal Chris Evans

John Krasinski is ready to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The A Quiet Place star told Esquire he “would love” to talk to Marvel about starring in the Fantastic Four reboot, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased in September.

“I was just about to walk into the worst pun ever, but I was like, that’s a fantastic role. That would be awesome,” Krasinski, 40, said. “Marvel wrote the playbook on secrecy and awesome sort of tantalizing lay and wait until everything’s announced. I am not committed to the role or anything, but I don’t know when they’re doing it. But if and when they do it, I would love to talk to them about it.”

Feige potentially announced the reboot at San Diego Comic-Con, noting at the end of his speech, “There’s a lot of other stuff we didn’t have the chance to talk about today… I didn’t even have time to talk about the Fantastic Four.”

Krasinski would take on the role of Mister Fantastic (aka Richard Reed), previously played by Ioan Gruffudd in 2005 and Miles Teller in 2015, but this isn’t his first time gunning for a role in the MCU. Krasinski got beat out by pal Chris Evans for the part of Captain America.

There are no hurt feelings between the two stars, though — The Office actor said he and Evans are “still laughing about it.”

RELATED: See How Chris Evans Was Cast as Captain America — Despite His ‘Hesitation’

Image zoom MJ Photos/Shutterstock

“People have a sense that some of us are insanely competitive. I’ve known Chris forever,” Krasinski told Esquire. “So as soon as they said Chris Evans got the part, I was like, yeah, look at that guy. Are you kidding me? He is Captain America. And I just saw Chris a couple of weeks ago and we were still laughing about it. I said, ‘I love that you retired in my role.’”

Evans, 39, first played the superhero in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and took on the role a total of 10 times, most recently in Avengers: Endgame (2019). After wrapping up filming for the fourth Avengers movie, he indicated that he was done playing Captain America.

“It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” Evans tweeted in 2018.