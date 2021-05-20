John Krasinski Surprises Fans in Miami Movie Theater at Early Screening of A Quiet Place Part II

John Krasinski made a surprise visit to a Miami AMC 24, where an early screening of A Quiet Place Part II was taking place

John Krasinski attends the Miami screening of 'A Quiet Place Part II' at the AMC Sunset Place 24 on May 19, 2021 in South Miami, Florida

John Krasinski is surprising lucky fans across the country at screenings of A Quiet Place Part II.

The director and actor, 41, snuck into an early screening of his highly-anticipated film at an AMC 24 in Miami, Florida, where he spoke to moviegoers before the screening began.

"Here's the deal: I said I would bring out A Quiet Place Part II when we could all see it together and, guess what? It's time," he said in a video shared on Instagram. "And it's Miami. Let's go!"

As Krasinski spoke to moviegoers in the theater, he said, "I'm going around theaters all across the country, popping in like this to say, 'Thank you.'"

"Come back to the theaters, let's watch movies together, let's be together," he added. "Let's do it."

In the caption of his video, the actor wrote, "I said I was going to bring out A Quiet Place Part II when we could all see it together. Well... it's TIME! #AQuietPlace2 May 28th!!! #TheatersAreBACK !!!"

Directed by Krasinski and starring his wife, actress Emily Blunt, the film is the sequel to the box office smash A Quiet Place (2018), which sees the surviving Abbott family venture away from their destroyed farmhouse into the outside world in search of fellow survivors after monsters laid waste to their home.

In March 2020, Krasinski released a statement on Instagram telling fans the film would be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To all our A Quiet Place fans, One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," he wrote at the time. "Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that."

He added, "As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie...I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon! #AQuietPlacePart2...Take 2. JK."

While the the pandemic has ushered in a new era of streaming debuts and hybrid theatrical/streaming premieres, the sequel is sticking to a movie theaters-only policy for its first 45 days before becoming available on Paramount+. It was previously delayed several times from its original intended release in March 2020.

Lindsey Bahr, a critic for the Associated Press, wrote, "It might sound cliché, but it's hard to imagine seeing it anywhere but on the big screen. It's the kind of movie that demands it."

The sequel is "bigger, faster, louder, and more typical for the horror blockbuster genre," wrote critic Nick Allen of RogerEbert.com. "Even if this sequel remains firmly in the shadows of the original, I wanted part three as soon as it was over."