The Office Reunion! John Krasinski to Direct Steve Carell with a 'Dream Cast' in Upcoming Movie If

Michael and Jim are reuniting! (Well, sort of.)

Steve Carell has joined the cast of his former The Office costar John Krasinski's upcoming film If, Deadline reports.

According to the outlet, the movie is set to premiere on Nov. 17, 2023, and is "about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination." If will be directed, written and produced by Krasinski, 42, per Deadline.

Krasinski teased the movie on social media Tuesday, sharing a collage of photos of the cast including Carell, 59, plus Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim and Cailey Fleming.

"Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What ... IF," Krasinski captioned the post.

John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Steve Carell as Michael Scott in The Office John Krasinski (L) and Steve Carell on The Office | Credit: Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

While If will mark Carell and Krasinski's first professional collaboration since The Office, the two reunited virtually over video chat in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic to celebrate the series' 15th anniversary in a segment on Krasinski's YouTube show Some Good News.

Krasinski said during the segment that filming the scene when Carell's character, Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch manager Michael Scott, leaves in season 7 was "the most emotional I've been on set."

Looking back at their time together, Carell told Krasinski (who played salesperson Jim Halpert), "Some of the most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show."

And his former costar agreed, saying, "Without a doubt. Listen, I know everyone's talking about a reunion, hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi."

The Office debuted in March 2005 and ran for nine seasons, concluding in May 2013. In addition to Carell and Krasinski, it also starred Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer.

The beloved sitcom began exclusively streaming on NBCUniversal's Peacock in January 2021, and since then, there has been some chatter about the future of the show.

NBCU content chief Susan Rovner told Deadline that month during the Edinburgh International TV Festival that a reboot could happen "whenever [The Office creator] Greg Daniels wants to do one."