John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds Gang Up on Hugh Jackman Over His Cozy Photo with Emily Blunt

Hugh Jackman better watch his back!

Jackman, 50, found himself in hot water after posting a photo that showed the actor cozying up to Emily Blunt.

“Had the pleasure of chatting with the amazing EMILY BLUNT today,” he wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of the pair posing together at Variety’s “Actors on Actors” event on Saturday.

Making light of the situation, Blunt’s husband, John Krasiniski, went on to jokingly chastise the actor for getting a little bit too close to his wife.

“Eeeeeeasy Hugh…” he warned, alongside a photo that showed Jackman leaning towards Blunt’s face, as the actress broke out into a huge smile.

“Not sure this is what @Variety meant with #ActorsonActors,” he wrote, before humorously adding, “Don’t make me think I can hurt you.”

Hugh Jackman and Emily Blunt Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Seizing on an opportunity to continue his friendly feud with Jackman, actor Ryan Reynolds quickly jumped in to take Krasinski’s side.

“This is a call to action,” he wrote in response to Krasinski’s Tweet. “This man must be stopped.”

This is a call to action. This man must be stopped. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 19, 2018

Earlier this month Jackman and Reynolds took their ongoing feud to the next level after Reynolds, 42, tweeted a fake political smear ad targeted against Jackman, asking his followers, “How well do you really know Hugh Jackman?”

“Hugh Jackman’s upcoming performance in The Frontrunner has fooled some people into thinking he deserves an award, but before voting begins, some people should consider these facts,” the video, clearly narrated by Reynolds, begins.

The video then lists a number of untrue facts about the 50-year-old actor — including a claim that the actor is “actually from Milwaukee.”

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

“Is this the type of amazing actor and nice person we want delivering a preachy liberal speech this awards season? Or maybe there’s a real foreigner from a bordering country who would really love it a lot,” Reynolds adds, as a glamour shot of the Canadian actor pops up on the screen.

Jackson quickly responded by sharing a video of himself cleaning up after his dog, who had gone to the bathroom on a photo of Reynolds wearing a suit from the Deadpool films.

“HIGH ROAD. @VancityReynolds,” he jokingly captioned the clip.