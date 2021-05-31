John Krasinski Responds to Amy Schumer's Joke That He and Emily Blunt’s Marriage Is for Publicity

On Sunday, the 39-year-old shared on Instagram her informal review of A Quiet Place Part II, raving about the sequel to the 2018 horror film. The film was written and directed by Krasinski and stars his wife Blunt, who reprised her role as Evelyn Abbott. Schumer said the film "blew me away" despite her humorous personal thoughts about Blunt and Krasinski's marriage of nearly 11 years.

"I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater!!" Schumer said, captioning a photo from the film. She added, joking, "and although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend."

Krasinski, 41, hilariously replied in the comments saying, "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot."

And Schumer didn't let up on social media. She also shared a quick note on her Instagram Story joking about Disney's Cruella, starring Emma Stone. "It's well known Emma Stone is a toxic person but @disneycruella is amazing!!" she wrote.

Krasinski and Blunt — who wed in 2010 and share daughters Violet, 4, and Hazel, 7 — recently admitted that they were actually nervous about working together. The Office actor told Entertainment Tonight that there were "a lot of unknowns" but he was ultimately "blown away and in awe" by his wife's performance, making A Quiet Place Part II even more exciting for the couple to work on than the first film in the horror series.

"She's the type of actress who can deliver that intensive performance and then ask you what they have at the [craft services table]. If you're able, and if you're talented enough to switch it on and off like that, you make my job easy," he added.

The film, which also stars Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Djimon Hounsou, was originally scheduled to be released in March 2020 before being pushed back several times due to the pandemic.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, Blunt joked that the pandemic has been the "best marketing tool ever" after sharing that she's been promoting A Quiet Place Part II for over a year now. But she noted the plot of the movie is "surreal" because of what many people have been experiencing throughout the pandemic.

"In the first movie, their home gets decimated and destroyed. So, the family has to venture out and it's this big theme of needing your neighbor to extend their hand to you and yet we've been living in this world of nobody wanting to do that," she told host Jimmy Kimmel on the show, detailing the social distancing requirements that have been in place over the past year. "It has even more prominence now. It's sort of surreal."