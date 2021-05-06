John Krasinski Releases Final A Quiet Place Part II Trailer After Long Delay: 'Here. We. Go!'

A Quiet Place Part II is finally hitting theaters this month!

Director and writer John Krasinski gave patient fans a treat on Thursday morning by releasing the final trailer for the sequel. The movie will open on May 28, over a year after it was pulled from release just days before its original March 18, 2020 date due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The final trailer starts with a flashback from before the mysterious sound-sensitive creatures took over earth, with Krasinski's character picking things up at the same store from the first movie and later running towards his daughter (played by Millicent Simmonds), while trying to get away from the chaos.

When the trailer returns to the present, Krasinski's character is now dead and Emily Blunt's Evelyn is left alone with their two older kids and their newborn baby trying to navigate the dangerous world.

Early reactions to the movie had already come out prior to its delay, with several journalists and critics attending screenings before theaters were shut down. The general consensus was very positive with a shared message: prepare to be tense!

"A QUIET PLACE PART II is 'Tension: The Movie.' I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.)," wrote Uproxx's Mike Ryan.

Murphy joins the cast as a mysterious outlaw who might be reluctantly helping Evelyn and the kids.

"Holy crap! @quietplacemovie is a helluva ride. The movies over and my body is still tense. Kudos to the whole cast for making me feel every emotion with their acting. @johnkrasinski knocked it out of the park #AQuietPlace2," wrote Joseph Deckelmeier in another glowing review.